Sports Roundup: Boghossian paces Crescenta Valley boys’ basketball to tourney win

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Crescenta Valley 73, Heritage Christian 64: Andreyas Boghossian finished with 27 points and Tyler Carlson added 14 on Wednesday to spark the Falcons (2-0) to a pool-play win in the Heritage Christian Tournament.
Newbury Park 75, Hoover 49: Visiting Hoover tipped off its season Wednesday with a nonleague defeat.
Crescenta Valley 80, Sylmar 57: Crescenta Valley picked up a season-opening win Tuesday in the Heritage Christian Tournament.
Andreyas Boghossian paced the Falcons with 21 points and Tyler Carlson added 16.
St. Francis 76, Los Angeles 42: Dennis Flowers III collected 23 points and eight assists and Andre Henry added 18 points and 10 rebounds Tuesday to propel the host Golden Knights to a season-opening victory.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Crescenta Valley 49, South Pasadena 48: Lauren London collected 14 points and Caity Bouchard added 12 to help Crescenta Valley (2-0) pick up a pool-play win Tuesday in the Maranatha Tournament.
La Salle 43, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 28: Flintridge Sacred Heart began its season with a nonleague road loss Tuesday.
Saugus 37, Glendale 26: Glendale (0-2) fell Tuesday in a nonleague home contest.
Crescenta Valley 61, Temple City 19: Georgina Kregorian finished with 12 points and Caity Bouchard added 10 on Monday to lift the Falcons to a season-opening victory in the Maranatha Tournament.
Brentwood 57, Glendale 32: The visiting Nitros began their season Monday with a nonleague defeat.
BOYS’ SOCCER
San Dimas 1, Hoover 1: Host Hoover began its season Tuesday with a nonleague tie.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Holy Family 4, Workman 2: Holy Family kicked off its season with a nonleague win Tuesday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
Brianna Cindrich finished with three goals for the Gaels, who got one goal from Lexi Castro.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Flintridge Prep 6, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 5: The host Rebels started their season with a nonleague victory, getting three goals from Natalie Kaplanyan.
It was also the season debut for the Tologs.
Crescenta Valley 6, Marymount 4: Katie Ward and Lexie Kawachi finished with two goals apiece Tuesday to lift the visiting Falcons to a season-opening win.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
L.A. Pierce College 77, Glendale Community College 70: Glendale (1-3) fell Tuesday in a nonconference contest.
Andre Bantan and Samir Naser finished with 16 points each for Glendale, which got 14 from Steven Hubbell.