Sports Roundup: Beer perfect in Crescenta Valley baseball win over Hoover

BASEBALL
Crescenta Valley 15, Hoover 0 (five innings): Reigning All-Area Baseball Player of the Year Trevor Beer threw an abbreviated perfect game over five stanzas and tallied 13 strikeouts in Tuesday's Pacific League win at Hoover.
Vincent Parrott had a home run and Ty Langford added a two-run double for the Falcons (12-4, 3-0 in league), who have won five in a row.
Hoover dropped to 1-13, 0-3 in league with its seventh loss in a row.
St. Francis 4, Los Altos 3: Since snapping an eight-game losing streak on Saturday, the Golden Knights have won three in a row in the St. Paul Tournament to improve to 4-9 with Tuesday's win.
Jack Duncan threw two scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts for the win, while Aaron Treloar spun five innings of three-run ball with four hits and one walk allowed to go with a pair of strikeouts.
Christian Muro was driven in by Tyler Quintero in the bottom of the seventh for the winning run.
Doyle Kane and Matt Odom also drove in runs.
St. Francis 4 San Pedro 1: The Golden Knights scored a run in the top of the sixth inning to tie it before scoring three runs in the top of the seventh for the win on Monday in the St. Paul Tournament.
Doyle Kane drove in the tying run with a sacrifice fly to plate Christian Muro, who also had a hit, two walks and a stolen base.
Hayden Byrnes threw four scoreless innings for St. Francis with two hits and four walks allowed and four strikeouts. Chris Stamos got the win for St. Francis (3-9) with two spotless innings of relief.
St. Francis 6, Paramount 3: Will Schmidt and Mikey Kane each had two hits and two runs batted in as the Golden Knights snapped an eight-game losing streak on Saturday in the St. Paul Tournament.
Christian Muro also had two hits, an RBI and a run scored, while Tanner Tomko, Jack Duncan and Hayden Byrnes combined to allow five hits, strike out six and give up two earned runs on the mound.
SOFTBALL
Burroughs 14, Hoover 0 (five innings): The host Tornadoes dropped a Pacific League contest Tuesday. Hoover dropped to 0-3 in league.
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Redondo Union 15, Crescenta Valley 8: Host Crescenta Valley (5-4) fell Tuesday in a nonleague match. Allie Foster finished with three goals for Crescenta Valley.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Glendale Community College 16, Barstow College 4: Glendale rolled to a Western State Conference East Division road win Tuesday.
Glendale (20-9, 9-0 in the division) got two home runs from Troy Viola and one each from Brandon Lewis, Andrew Tinoco and Jake Selco. Selco hit a grand slam to help the Vaqueros win their ninth game in a row.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
L.A. Mission College 7, Glendale Community College 0: Visiting Glendale dropped a Western State Conference East Division contest Tuesday. The Vaqueros dipped to 4-27-1, 1-9 in the division.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Glendale Community College 8, El Camino College 1: Glendale (20-2) coasted to a nonconference road win Tuesday. The Vaqueros got singles wins from Miah Webb (6-3, 6-4), Srna Lepchevska (6-4, 6-1), Hailey McNall (6-1, 6-0), Ruth Kachatorian (6-0, 6-0), Felica Moradian (6-1, 6-0) and Maria Villegas (6-0, 6-2).
Glendale received doubles victories from Webb and Kachatorian (9-7) and Moradian and Villegas (8-2).
MEN'S TENNIS
Cerritos College 8, Glendale Community College 1: Host Glendale dropped a nonconference match Tuesday. The Vaqueros received a 6-0, 6-1 win from Erin Minassian.
Twitter: @TCNGrantGordon