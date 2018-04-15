Sports Roundup: Blake picks up individual win for Crescenta Valley swimming

BOYS' SWIMMING
Crescenta Valley at the Mt. San Antonio College Spring Meet of Champions: Two victories and two additional top-10 efforts highlighted a big afternoon for the Falcons in Walnut on Saturday.
Junior William Blake took home an individual triumph in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 39.44 seconds, while the Falcons' 200 medley relay squad was victorious in 1:39.29.
Andre Yarcan also earned a fifth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (59.75 seconds) and eighth place in the 100 butterfly (52.47).
St. Francis at the Mt. San Antonio College Spring Meet of Champions: The Golden Knights turned in a top-10 effort at Saturday's all-day meet thanks to Ethan Gray, who was ninth in the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 1.22 seconds.
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Crescenta Valley at Mt. San Antonio College Spring Meet of Champions: The Falcons were dominant at Saturday's all-day event in Walnut in posting 10 top-10 finishes.
Freshman Amanda Peterson shined in taking third place in the 100-yard breaststroke in a time of 1 minute, 5.23 seconds, while also placing ninth in the 200 individual medley in 2:09.98. Gabi Icheva earned fourth place in the 200 IM in 2:08.55, while she was sixth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.46.
Kimmy Park placed fourth in the 100 freestyle in 52.75 and fifth in the 50 free in 24.39, while Miya Higuchi took sixth in the 50 free (25 seconds) and eighth in the 100 butterfly in 58.69.
Both the Falcons 200 medley relay (1:49.99) and 400 freestyle relay teams (3:36.97) took fourth place.
GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Flintridge Sacred Heart at San Gabriel Valley Championships: A pair of top-10 efforts highlighted the Tologs' day on Saturday at San Dimas High.
Reigning Mission League champion Kelly Carney took fifth in the triple jump in 33 feet, 5 1/2 inches, while Lauren Bolte earned seventh in the 200-meter dash in 27.17 seconds.
Hillary Howard also placed 11th in the long jump in 15-1 1/2, while Samantha Covey was 12th in the 3,200 in 12:31.69.