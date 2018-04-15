Sports Roundup: Blake picks up individual win for Crescenta Valley swimming

Freshman Amanda Peterson shined in taking third place in the 100-yard breaststroke in a time of 1 minute, 5.23 seconds, while also placing ninth in the 200 individual medley in 2:09.98. Gabi Icheva earned fourth place in the 200 IM in 2:08.55, while she was sixth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.46.