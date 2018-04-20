Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley softball continues to pile up big numbers in league

SOFTBALL
Crescenta Valley 32, Pasadena 0 (five innings): Maddie DeLeon hit a pair of home runs, including a grand slam, and tallied eight runs batted in, five runs and four hits as the Falcons poured it on Thursday afternoon in Pacific League play.
Crescenta Valley (19-1, 9-0 in league) has won 15 in a row. Kristy Taix added four hits, three runs and two RBI, Peyton Hause had three hits, including a homer, five RBI and three runs, Stephanie Wichman had a home run and four RBI and Kat Thamasian had three hits and five runs.
Louisville 7, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 5: The Tologs dropped to 10-8, 0-3 in the Mission League with Thursday's loss.
Ramona Convent 18, Holy Family 8 (five innings): The Gaels lost a Horizon League home game on Thursday to fall to 1-7, 0-5 in league.
BASEBALL
Flintridge Prep 20, Firebaugh 0: The Rebels won a Prep League rout Thursday afternoon with Aidan Schraeder tallying six runs batted in, four runs and three hits and Thomas Kosakowski notching four runs batted in and four hits.
Germaine Harvey had three hits, three runs and an RBI, Bradley Marelich had three runs and two RBI and Max Rosenfeld had two RBI and three runs.
Prep is 9-4, 3-2 in league.
Chaminade 2, St. Francis 1: The Golden Knights dropped their second straight to the Eagles on Wednesday at Glendale Sports Complex.
Aaron Treloar threw five innings with three hits allowed, two runs (one earned) given up and four walks against two strikeouts. Tyler Quintero tossed two scoreless innings of relief and Doyle Kane had a pair of hits for St. Francis (7-12, 2-6 in league).
Jack Duncan drove in Will Schmidt in the sixth inning for St. Francis' run.
Crescenta Valley 6, Muir 1: The Falcons won their 10th straight with a Pacific League triumph Tuesday night at Stengel Field.
Trevor Beer struck out 11 over 6 2/3 innings for the win for Crescenta Valley (17-4, 7-0 in league), while Jake Schaeffer had two runs batted in.
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Crescenta Valley 124, Glendale 42: Crescenta Valley received two individual wins each from Kimmie Park and Samanth Menke to record a Pacific League win Thursday.
Park won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes 12.32 seconds and the 500 (5:09.21). Menke took the 200 individual medley (2:26.43) and the 100 freestyle (58.43).
The Falcons improved to 7-1, 5-0 in league.
BOYS' GOLF
Crescenta Valley in Pacific League match: The Falcons took third with a 391 in Thursday's event at Hansen Dam Golf Course in Pacoima. Peter Kim shot a three-over-par 75 for the Falcons, who got a 76 from Andrew Hong, 77 from Nate Frink, 79 from Jayden Chung and an 84 from Daniel DeGuzman.
Chadwick 210, Flintridge Prep 228: The Rebels came up short in Prep League action Thursday.
BOYS' LACROSSE
Glendale 10, Long Beach Wilson 9 (OT): Jason Camacho scored the game-winning goal at 1:34 of overtime on Thursday at Glendale High.
Camacho finished with four goals and three assists for the Nitros (3-9), Josh Kerr had three goals and an assist and Nick Schmitt had a pair of scores.
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Redondo Union 15, Glendale 8: The Nitros lost on the road Wednesday to fall to 9-2.
BOYS' TENNIS
Flintridge Prep 18, Firebaugh 0: The Rebels brought home a Prep League win on Thursday to improve to 3-6, 2-1 in league.
Crescenta Valley 17, Pasadena 1: Second-place Crescenta Valley rolled through another Pacific League foe on Thursday afternoon to improve to 13-2, 9-1.
St. Francis 13, Chaminade 5: St. Francis rolled to a Mission League road win Thursday. The Golden Knights improved to 5-8, 4-5 in league.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
St. Francis 3, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2: Joey Thompson finished with 41 assists and seven kills Thursday to lead host St. Francis to a 25-23, 22-25, 19-25, 28-26, 15-11 Mission League win. Gage Peterson collected 12 kills and three aces and David Johnson and Brian Castro had 10 kills each for St. Francis (15-9, 6-4 in league).
Burroughs 3, Hoover 0: The Torandoes dropped to 2-8, 1-8 in the Pacific League with a 25-5, 25-9, 25-12 defeat Thursday on the road.
Burbank 3, Crescenta Valley 0: The Falcons lost a key Pacific League match on the road Thursday, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21.
CV fell to 12-5, 6-4 in league.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
College of the Canyons 4, Glendale Community College 2: With the loss Thursday at Stengel Field, the Vaqueros remain in first place in the Western State Conference East by two games with four left.
GCC (25-11, 14-2) led until COC posted a three-run eighth inning.
Jason Whaley threw five scoreless innings in the start, allowing three hits and four walks with four strikeouts. Tony LaPorte had two hits and two runs batted in and Tom Tabak had two hits and two runs.