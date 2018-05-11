Sports Roundup: Flintridge Prep swimming posts positive results at CIF finals

GIRLS' SWIMMING
Flintridge Prep at CIF Southern Section Division III championships: The Rebels turned in a historic effort in what was their best result in at least a decade Thursday evening at Riverside City College.
Flintridge Prep finished seventh with 131 points a year after taking 14th. Marlborough won the division title with 208 points.
Junior Emily Jacobs put in a fine showing with her biggest highlight coming when she took fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute 6.33 seconds.
Jacobs was also part of two fifth-place relay teams, first joining with Charlotte Stipanov, Makena Walklett and Emily Alameddine in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:52.58. Later, the squad of Devyn Walklett, Jacobs, Makenna Walklett and Alameddine were also fifth in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:42.58
Alameddine placed eighth in the 200 freestyle at 1:56.49 and came back to take ninth in 54.44 in the 100 freestyle.
In the consolation finals of the 200 individual medley, Devyn Walklett took the top spot (10th overall) at 2:12.48 with Jacobs took second (11th overall) at 2:14.05.
Stipanov also finished third (12th overall) in the consolation 100 backstroke championship in 1:01.53
Finally, Devyn Walklett took 18th in the 100 breaststroke at 1:11.25.
Flintridge Sacred Heart at the CIF Southern Section Division I preliminaries: Sophomore Emily Giesler guaranteed the Tologs would have a representative at Saturday's finals by qualifying for a spot Thursday morning at Riverside City College.
Giesler finished 10th in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 04.92 seconds to earn qualification to the consolation finals on Saturday at 5 p.m.
BOYS' SWIMMING
Flintridge Prep at CIF Southern Section Division III championships: For a third straight year, the Rebels posted a top-10 finish on Thursday evening at Riverside City College.
The Rebels tallied 98 points to take 10th, just ahead of archrival Pasadena Poly (11th, 94 points) in a competition won by Nipomo (241.50 points).
Junior Winston Chen was stellar again as he took third in the 100-yard backstroke in a CIF State consideration time of 52.21 seconds. Chen finished ninth in the 200 freestyle (1:44.45) and joined with Brett Bell, Matt Ng and Oliver Brookbanks to place sixth in the 200 medley with a mark of 1:40.28.
Chen, Bell, Ben Brookbanks and Oliver Brookbanks also paired up to win the 400 freestyle consolation race (10th overall) in 3:17.67. Ng also took 14th overall in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.30 and Bell was 16th overall as he clocked 4:49.43 in the 500 free consolation final.
St. Francis at CIF Southern Section Division I preliminaries: Four Golden Knight entrants competed Thursday morning at Riverside City College and one advanced to Saturday's final day.
The 200-yard freestyle relay squad of junior John Balog, sophomore Christopher Bruce, senior Michael Humphrey and sophomore Michael Smith finished 19th in a time of 1 minute, 28.72 seconds. The quartet beat its seeded mark of 1:30.22 and is the first alternate for the consolation finals Saturday at 5 p.m.
BASEBALL
Glendale 7, Hoover 0: Glendale closed out its season Thursday night with a Pacific League win at Stengel Field. Glendale, which swept the two-game season series against its crosstown rival, finished 5-19-1, 2-12 in league.
Glendale scored two runs in the first to make it 2-0 before scoring four in the third to extend the advantage to 6-0.
Hoover finished 1-24, 0-14.
St. Monica Academy 7, Yeshiva University of Los Angeles 3: The Crusaders wrapped up an undefeated Independence League championship with Wednesday's win at Scholl Canyon.
The Crusaders trailed, 1-0, after the top of the fourth but plated two in the bottom of the inning and dropped five runs in the fifth.
St. Monica (10-3, 6-0 in league) will enter the postseason on an eight-game winning streak.
SOFTBALL
Glendale 8, Hoover 4: Aurora Funaro threw five scoreless innings and struck out 14 with three hits and one walk allowed to lead the Nitros to a Pacific League rivalry win at home on Thursday.
Glendale (14-8-1 , 7-7 in league) finished fifth in league and will need an at-large berth to get into the postseason.
Alyssa Wilson had three hits, three runs batted in and a run scored, Esme Piedra had a triple, two walks, two runs and an RBI, Viviana Bocanegra had three hits, an RBI and a run and Clara George had a triple and two runs driven in.
Hoover (4-19, 2-12) rallied for four runs in the last two innings.