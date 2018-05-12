Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley boys’ tennis marches on

BOYS' TENNIS
Crescenta Valley 12, Temecula Valley 6: Crescenta Valley got six wins apiece in singles and doubles to earn a CIF Southern Section Division II second-round win on the road Friday.
The Falcons (17-3) received two wins in singles from Kevin Rowe (6-0, 6-0), Eric Babayan (6-3, 6-1) and Carlos Vicencio (6-3, 6-3).
In doubles, the Falcons got two wins each from Darren Kim and Edward Ahn (6-1, 6-0), Justin Kim and Mclean Lunt (6-1, 6-0) and Adi Saravanan and Patrick Chmielewski (6-4, 6-3).
"We got off to a 4-2 start and I thought we played very well in singles and doubles," Crescenta Valley coach Sam Hyun said. "It's a great win and we played some solid tennis."
Crescenta Valley will host a quarterfinal match Monday against Fountain Valley or Pasadena Poly.
GIRLS' SWIMMING
St. Monica Academy in Division IV finals: Sophomore Isabella Escovar turned in a pair of third-place efforts Friday evening at Riverside City College.
The youngster finished third in the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 2 minutes, 14.91 seconds, which beat her prelims time of 2:15.36. Rowland's Azurine Chang won the title in 2:12.59.
A little later in the evening, Escovar placed third in the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 59.55 seconds, which also topped her prelims mark of 1:00.55.
Crescenta Valley at CIF Southern Section Division II preliminaries: Freshman Amanda Petersen turned in a stellar effort in qualifying to three championship events out of Friday's action at Riverside City College.
Individually, Petersen finished fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 5.42 seconds, which was just off her seeded mark of 1:05.16.
The freshman was also a valuable leg in two relay squads as the quartet of Gabi Icheva, Miya Higuchi, Kimmy Park and Peterson took seventh in the 200 medley relay in 1:48.90. The same foursome placed seventh in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:35.98. All other Falcons competitors qualified to consolation championships.
Icheva took 10th in 2:08.26 in the 200 individual medley and was 13th in the 100 breastroke in 1:07.08.
Park, a sophomore, took 11th in the 100 freestyle (53.09) and 13th in the 50 free (24.49) and Higuchi earned 15th in the 100 butterfly (58.92).
Saturday's championships get underway at 11 a.m.
BOYS' SWIMMING
Crescenta Valley at CIF Southern Section Division II preliminaries: Junior Andre Yarcan earned advancement to Saturday's championship final at Friday's action at Riverside City College.
Yarcan finished seventh in the 100-yard butterfly in 51.33 seconds, which beat his seeded time of 52.11. All other Falcons competitors will be participating at the consolation level.
Yarcan also advanced to the consolation finals in the 100 breaststroke by finishing 10th with a mark of 58.54.
Junior William Blake finished 10th in the 200 freestyle in 1:41.93 and 14th in the 500 freestyle in 4:41.17.
The Falcons 200 medley relay squad of Blake, Yarcan, Karl Puttler and Bennett Hesse earned 13th in 1:39.54. Yarcan, Harrison Blake, Puttler and William Blake also combined to finish 15th in the 400 freestyle in 3:15.49.
Saturday's championships get underway at 11 a.m.
BASEBALL
Loyola 4, St. Francis 1: The host Golden Knights dropped their finale Thursday in a Mission League home game at the Glendale Sports Complex. St. Francis finished 9-20, 4-14 in league.