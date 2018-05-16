Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley golf shoots to unlucky 13th

BOYS' GOLF
Crescenta Valley in CIF Southern Section Northern Team Divisional: The Falcons finished 13th with a 404 in the 16-team event Tuesday at Santa Anita Golf Course in Arcadia.
Crescenta Valley received a five-over-par 77 from Peter Kim, a 78 from Nate Frink, an 82 from Daniel DeGuzman and 83s from Jayden Chung and Andrew Hong.
Arcadia, playing on its home course, won with a 361 and West Ranch was second at 368.
St. Francis in CIF Southern Section Centreal Team Divisional: St. Francis finished sixth with a 386 at the 17-team event Monday at Lakewood Country Club in Lakewood.
St. Francis received an impressive one-under-par 71 from Henry Fitzhugh, 73 from Lake Kim, 78 from Will Coontz, 81 from Michael Balian and 83 from Andrew Fiori.
Palos Verdes finished first with a 370 and Loyola was second at 377.
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy swimming in CIF Southern Section Division I finals: Sophomore Emily Giesler finished second (11th overall) in Saturday's consolation final of the 100-yard breaststroke at he Riverside Aquatics Center.
Giesler swam to a time of 1:05.14, which was a state consideration time.
BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Crescenta Valley in CIF Southern Section Division I prelims: Artin Allahverdian took second in the 3,200-meter race Saturday at Trabuco Hills High in Mission Viejo. He clocked 9 minutes, 4.95 seconds to advance to the CIF finals.
Colin FitzGerald was sixth in the 1,600 (4:18.75) and teammate Dylan Wilbur was ninth (4:19.32).
Allahverdian, FitzGerald and Wilbur will compete in the Division I championships on Saturday at El Camino College in Torrance.
MEN'S TRACK AND FIELD
Glendale Community College at Southern California Finals: The Vaqueros nabbed a top-10 finish in Southern California by placing ninth with 19 points at Saturday's competition at San Diego Mesa College.
Sophomore Raymond Lopez was his school's highest finisher – men's or women's – and took third in the 5,000-meter run with a mark of 15 minutes, 9.71 seconds.
Former Glendale High standout Paulo Vazquez took fourth in the 1,500 in 4:00.71, while Carlos Rivera earned sixth in the same event in 4:01.25.
Nikolas Clater finished ninth in the 400 hurdles in 55.93.
WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD
Glendale Community College at Southern California Finals: The Vaqueros finished tied for 19th in Southern California with eight points at Saturday's competition at San Diego Mesa College.
Glendale produced two top-10 efforts, the first from Jennifer Cazares, who was fifth in the 5,000-meter run in 12:36.55.
Genesis Siam-Alvarez finished 10th in the 3000-meter steeplechase in 12:36.55.