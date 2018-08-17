Sports Roundup: Sacred Heart volleyball sweeps to win

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy d. St. Lucy’s, 25-14, 25-18, 25-20: Visiting Flintridge Sacred Heart (1-1) received 10 kills from Megan Lund and 19 assists and seven digs from Abby Kim to record a nonleague win Thursday.
Holy Family d. Pilibos, 22-25, 25-5, 25-13, 25-14: Visiting Holy Family began their season Wednesday with a nonleague win. The Gaels got 10 kills, 27 digs and three aces from Meghann Velazquez, 23 digs from Kaylee Hernandez and 12 blocks from Cyndel Lopez.
Lakewood d. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, 25-17, 25-20, 25-20: The host Tologs suffered a season-opening nonleague defeat Tuesday. Flintridge Sacred Heart received nine kills from Dani Thomas-Nathan and 14 assists and eight digs from by Abby Kim.