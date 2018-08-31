Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley volleyball earns league sweep

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Crescenta Valley d. Pasadena, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16: Teny Noordermeer had 12 kills to lead the Falcons to the Pacific League victory Thursday.
Lizzy Kerman added 11 kills and and nine digs, Kaitlyn Karsten had eight kills, Emma Glaza had six kills and Maddie Blohm had 23 assists for Crescenta Valley (3-1, 2-0 in league)
Burroughs d. Glendale, 25-23, 25-13, 25-16: The host Nitros couldn’t hold off the Indians in a Pacific League match Thursday.
Glendale slips to 6-5, 0-2 in league.
Flintridge Prep d. Maranatha, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20: Host Flintridge Prep (4-2) earned a nonleague win Thursday.
The Rebels got 13 kills from Libby Penn and 10 from Courtney Johnson.
Holy Family d. St. Monica Academy, 25-14, 25-22, 25-18: The host Gaels cruised to a nonleague win Wednesday at Maple Park.
Holy Family received 28 digs and 12 kills from Meghann Velasquez, 21 assists from Michelle Barraza and 29 digs from Kaylee Hernandez.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy d. Gabrielino, 25-13, 25-17, 25-27, 25-8: Visiting Flintridge Sacred Heart (5-1) rolled to a nonleague win Wednesday.
Peyton DeJardin finished with 15 kills, Dani Thomas-Nathan had 15 aces, 11 digs and 11 kills and Ellie Lund had 27 assists for the Tologs.
Flintridge Prep d. San Marino, 25-22, 25-20, 14-25, 18-25, 15-13: Host Flintridge Prep got 17 kills from Courtney Johnson and 10 from Jad Gritton and 26 digs and three aces from Ellen Chang to register a nonleague win Wednesday.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Burbank 17, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 1: Bulldogs swept all nine singles sets in winning the nonleague match Thursday afternoon at Scholl Cnyon Tennis Center.
West Ranch 10, Crescenta Valley 8: The Falcons fell short Thursday in absorbing the nonleague loss on the road.
Crescenta Valley got two wins each from singles player Melissa Muradoglu, 6-0, 7-2, and the doubles team of Polin Crete and Anjana Srivanan, 6-1, 7-5.
Glendale 14, Saugus 2: Glendale (2-1) cruised to an abbreviated home nonleague win Wednesday.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
College of the Canyons d. Glendale Community College, 25-16, 25-21, 25-12: Glendale began its season Wednesday with a nonconference road defeat.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
La Cañada 11, Flintridge Prep 9 (overtime): The Spartans outscored the Rebels, 2-0, in overtime to notch the nonleague vicory Thursday at La Cañada.