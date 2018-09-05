Sports Roundup: Sports Roundup: Flintridge Prep volleyball earns league sweep

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Prep d. Rio Hondo Prep, 25-13, 25-18, 25-9: Jada Gritton and Courtney Johnson had 10 kills each Tuesday to lead the visiting Rebels in a Rio Hondo League match.
Flintridge Prep improved to 6-2, 2-2 in league.
Burroughs d. Crescenta Valley, 25-13, 24-26, 25-22, 25-16: The Falcons fell Tuesday in a Pacific League road match and are 3-2, 2-1 in league.
Harvard-Westlake d. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, 25-16, 26-24, 25-16: The Tologs (6-2) tipped off Mission League action Tuesday with a road defeat.
Dani Thomas-Nathan had 12 kills and four aces for Sacred Heart.
St. Genevieve d. Holy Family, 25-20, 25-11, 25-19: Holy Family (8-8) fell Tuesday in a nonleague match.
The Gaels received eight kills and 13 digs from Meghann Velasquez and 23 digs from Kaylee Hernandez.
Holy Family in Burbank Tournament: The Gaels went winless in five tournament matches.
Holy Family suffered a 25-17, 25-12 loss to Faith Baptist on Saturday after falling, 25-11, 25-14, to Immaculate Heart earlier Saturday.
On Friday, the Gaels dropped pool-play matches against Palm Springs, 25-15, 25-14, Sun Valley, 25-18, 25-20, and Grace Brethren, 25-17, 25-16.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Crescenta Valley 17, Burroughs 1: Crescenta Valley began Pacific League play with a home win Tuesday.
The Falcons (2-2) got sweeps in singles from Melissa Rosa Murdogalu, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0, and Victoria Borkowski, 7-5, 6-0, 6-0.
Marshall Fundamental 12, Flintridge Prep 6: The Rebels lost a nonleague match Tuesday.
Flintridge Prep (0-2) got a sweep in singles from Maya Khurana, 6-1, 6-1, 6-0.
Arcadia 17, Hoover 1: Visiting Hoover started its season with a Pacific League defeat Tuesday.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
St. Francis 16, Edgewood 4: The host Golden Knights got four goals from John Balog and three apiece from Greg Camacho and Charlie Gilb to record a nonleague win Tuesday at Occidental College.
Hillcrest 16, Glendale 14: Host Glendale (2-2) suffered a nonleague defeat Tuesday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Glendale Community College 5, Imperial Valley College 1: The Vaqueros (2-0) rolled to a nonconference home win at Sartoris Field on Tuesday.
MEN’S SOCCER
Santa Barbara City College 2, Glendale Community College 1: Visiting Glendale dropped a nonconference road match Tuesday.
WOMEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY
Glendale Community College in Mark Covert Invitational: Glendale started its season Saturday by registering a fourth-place effort at Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea. The Vaqueros had 131 points.
Glendale was led by Jennifer Perez-Cazarez, who took 16th in 19 minutes, 33 seconds on the 8K course.
MEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY
Glendale Community College in Mark Covert Invitational: The Vaqueros began their season Saturday with a sixth-place finish in the event at Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea. Glendale finished with 143 points.
The Vaqueros were led by Akol Malong, who placed 14th in 26 minutes, 2.5 seconds on the 8K course.