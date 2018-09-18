Sports Roundup: Flintridge Prep Tennis nets nonlegue win

GIRLS’ TENNIS
Flintridge Prep 12, Milken Community 6: Host Flintridge Prep (3-2) picked up a nonleague victory Monday at Arcadia Tennis Center.
The Rebels received a sweep in singles from Maya Khurana, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0, and two victories from Briana Tran, 6-1, 6-4.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Crescenta Valley, Glendale in Pacific League match No. 4: Crescenta Valley placed third with a 252 in Monday’s event at Harding Golf Course in Griffith Park.
The Falcons were led by Lynna Chung, who carded an eight-over-par 45. Crescenta Valley got a 46 from Cathlyn Junio, 48 from Vienna Bebla, 53 from Eliana Kim and 60 from Desiree Gunnoe.
Glendale, which didn’t have enough athletes to field a team, got a 70 from Nikki Harrigan and 74s from Gabby Aghajanian, Nicole Ser Nanukyan and Arpi Stepanyan.
Arcadia won the match with a 205, Burroughs was second with a 221 and Burbank took fourth at 253.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Durango Classic: The Tologs (12-6) went 3-4 in the tournament in Las Vegas.
Flintridge Sacred Heart received 57 and 45 kills from Peyton DeJardin and Danielle Thomas-Nathan, respectively. Emmie Barnard collected 121 assists for the Tologs, who got 40 kills from Megan Lund and 38 digs from Ryan Dubb.
CROSS-COUNTRY
St. Francis, Flintridge Prep in Woodbridge Invitational: Nico Ciranna of St. Francis finished 28th in 18 minutes, 14 seconds on Saturday in the White Division race that covered three miles.
In the event’s rated race, Flintridge Prep took 19th with 466 points.