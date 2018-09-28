Sports Rundup: Glendale boys' water polo outlasts Arcadia

BOYS’ WATER POLO
Glendale 9, Arcadia 7: The visiting Nitros began Pacific League play Thursday with a victory.
Glendale improved to 10-6.
Flintridge Prep 11, St. Francis 9: The host Rebels registered a nonleague win Thursday.
Villa Park 11, Crescenta Valley 8: Crescenta Valley (3-9) fell Thursday in a pool-play match of the Villa Park Tournament. The Falcons got three goals from Bodoe Wyss and two apiece from George Saroyan and Cole O’Bryan.
Crescenta Valley 11, Burbank 7: Visiting Crescenta Valley received five goals from Alec Abrahamian and four from Bodoe Wyss to pick up a Pacific League win Wednesday.
The Falcons (2-0 in league) got two goals from George Saroyan and 15 saves from goalkeeper Bennett Hesse.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Crescenta Valley 13, Burroughs 5: Crescenta Valley cruised to a Pacific League road win Thursday.
The Falcons (7-3, 6-1 in league) picked up seven wins in doubles.
Arcadia 18, Hoover 0: Host Hoover fell Thursday in a Pacific League match.
Westridge 12, Flintridge Prep 6: The Rebels dropped a Prep League road match Thursday at Muir High.
Flintridge Prep dipped to 4-5, 1-2 in league.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame d. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, 25-18, 13-25, 25-14, 25-21: Flintridge Sacred Heart lost a Mission League home match Thursday.
The Tologs (13-8, 2-3 in league) got 40 assists from Ani Bernardi, 15 kills from Dani Thomas-Nathan and nine kills from Megan Lund..
CROSS-COUNTRY
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Mission League meet No. 1: The Tologs began defense of their league title Wednesday with a second-place finish in the three-mile race at Crescenta Valley Park.
Flintridge Sacred Heart finished with 43 points and Harvard-Westlake took first with 25.
The Tologs received a fourth-place finish from Lauren Nettels, who clocked 20 minutes, 8.57 seconds. Also scoring for the Tologs were Alex Christodoulou (seventh, 21:20.17), Samantha Covey (eighth, 21:36.59), Erin Wei (15th, 22:30.47) and Joshlyn Aguirre (16th, 22:57.10).
St. Francis in Mission League meet No. 1: St. Francis took fourth with 111 points in Wednesday’s three-mile race at Crescenta Valley Park.
The Golden Knights were led by Stuart Serventi, who placed 12th in 17 minutes 44.88 seconds. Brady McNulty took 20th (18:31.09) for St. Francis.
Loyola took first with 32 points, followed by Harvard-Westlake (61) and Chaminade (83).
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Glendale Community College d. San Bernardino Valley College, 25-18, 25-16, 18-25, 25-19: Visiting Glendale (3-5) rolled to a nonconference victory Wednesday.