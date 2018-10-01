Sports Roundup: Flintridge Prep football wins wild shootout

FOOTBALL
Flintridge Prep 65, Thacher 64: The Rebels rallied in the closing moments to register a nonleague road win Saturday in an eight-man contest.
Flintridge Prep quarterback John Lytle tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Max Gitlin with about a minute remaining in the game to cap the scoring.
Lytle tossed eight touchdown passes, including five to receiver Ben Grable. Lytle threw for 398 yards and Grable caught 16 passes for 143 yards for the Rebels (3-1).
“We executed when we needed to, especially on the last drive,” Flintridge Prep coach Russell White said. “It was one of those games that kept going back and forth and everybody contributed.
“It’s good to get a win like that, especially on the road. You can always learn something from games like these.”
Tommy Porter finished with 9 1/2 tackles for Flintridge Prep, which received seven from Will Gunter.
Flintridge Prep held a 45-44 lead after three quarters after trailing, 28-27, at halftime.
BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Crescenta Valley in Staub/Barnes Invitational Division I race: The Falcons finished second with 60 points in Saturday’s three-mile race at Crescenta Valley Park.
Crescenta Valley was paced by Evan Doloszyci, who finished eighth in 16 minutes, 28.81 seconds and Jack Myers was ninth in 16:29.34). Also scoring for Crescenta Valley was Chris Cubias (12th, 16:38), Ethan Sharp (15th, 16:47.88) and Max Burton (16th, 16:49.84).
Highland took first with 55 points in the seven-team event.
Glendale in Staub/Barnes Invitational Division II race: The Nitros turned in an impressive effort Saturday, winning the three-mile race and receiving a first-place individual effort at Crescenta Valley Park.
Glendale had five top-14 finishes to register 35 points, led by Arvin Sales, who took first in 16 minutes, 8.94 seconds in the nine-team race.
Chadi Saklaway took third in 16:21 for Glendale, who received a eighth-place performance from Colm Daly (17:09.28). Also scoring for Glendale were Kirollos Jacob (ninth, 17:22.28) and Askanaz Sahakyan (14th, 17:43.94).
St. Monica Academy in Staub/Barnes Invitational Division II race: The Crusaders placed ninth in the nine-team event that spanned three miles Saturday at Crescenta Valley Park.
St. Monica finished with 249 points. The Crusaders were led by Manuel De Tezanos Pinto, who took 31st in 18 minutes, 50.62 seconds.
GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Crescenta Valley in Staub/Barnes Invitational Division I race: Crescenta Valley was third with 54 points during the three-mile race Saturday at Crescenta Valley Park.
The Falcons were paced by Sophia Atin, who took fourth in 19 minutes, 33.34 seconds. Also scoring for Crescenta Valley was Samantha Moore (sixth, 19:48.59), Gaby Borraez (ninth, 20:00.50), Ily Nelson (17th, 21:8.91 seconds) and Sarah Benitez (19th, 21:25.03).
La Cañada took first with 47 points in the six-team race.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Crescenta Valley in Crescenta Valley Tournament: The Falcons captured the tournament’s Gold Division title Saturday.
Crescenta Valley defeated Alta Loma, 28-26, 25-20, in the championship match.
Crescenta Valley posted a 29-27, 26-24 win against Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in a semifinal match after earning a 25-23, 17-25, 15-13 quarterfinal victory versus Westridge.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Crescenta Valley Tournament: The Tologs posted a 25-11, 25-15 quarterfinal win against Chatsworth in the Gold Division bracket of the Crescenta Valley Tournament on Saturday.
Flintridge Sacred Heart then lost to Crescenta Valley, 29-27. 26-24, in a semifinal match.
Flintridge Prep in Gabrielino Tournament: Flintridge Prep fell to Saugus, 25-22, in a tournament match Saturday.
Flintridge Prep began the tournament by defeating Pomona Catholic, 25-19, 25-16, Arrowhead Christian, 25-9, 25-16, and Gabrielino, 20-25, 27-25, 15-10.
MEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY
Glendale Community College in Western State Conference Preview Meet: Glendale finished first with 35 points in Friday’s four-mile race at Fairbanks Cross-Country Course in San Luis Obispo.
Glendale, ranked fourth in the state and in Southern California, had four runners post top-10 marks. Spencer Geck took third in 22 minutes, 13.4 seconds. Glendale’s Alberto Serrano placed fourth (22:18.6), while Akol Malong was eighth (22:37.7), Antonio Arroyo was ninth (22:36.6) and Marcelo Ramirez was 11th (22:38.4).
WOMEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY
Glendale Community College in Western State Conference Preview Meet: The Vaqueros captured Friday’s 5K race at Fairbanks Cross-Country Course in San Luis Obispo.
Glendale, ranked first in the state and in Southern California, was paced by Jennifer Perez-Cazarez, who finished fourth in 19 minutes, 47.1 seconds. Also scoring for the Vaqueros were Noemi Apreza (seventh, 20:17.4), Genesis Sian-Alvarez (ninth, 20:29.2), Jazmin Negro (10th, 20:42.8) and Daisy Romero (11th, 20:46).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Allan Hancock College 1, Glendale Community College 1: Haley Tsarofski scored for Glendale (4-1-2) in a nonconferemnce home match Friday.
MEN’S SOCCER
Allan Hancock College 3, Glendale Community College 1: Host Glendale (0-8-1) dropped a nonconference match Friday.
Artoor Barfian scored a goal for the Vaqueros.