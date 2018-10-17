GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

Sports Roundup: Flintridge Sacred Heart cross-country wins league meet

By Staff Reports
Oct 16, 2018 | 8:20 PM

CROSS-COUNTRY

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Mission League No. 2: The Tologs raced to a victory in Tuesday’s event at Crescenta Valley Park.

Flintridge Sacred Heart, which won the league title last season, finished with 30 points on the three-mile course and had five top-13 finishes in the five-team event.

Lauren Nettels took second in 19 minutes, 58.3 seconds for the Tologs. Also scoring for the Tologs were Samantha Covey (seventh, 20:56.30), Megan Koehler (eighth, 21:09.59), Alex Christodoulou (ninth, 21:11.59) and Joshlyn Aguirre (13th, 21:40.59).

St. Francis in Mision League meet No. 2: The Golden Knights received a 12th-place effort from Stuart Serventi in 17 minutes, 21.50 seconds on Tuesday during the three-mile race at Crescenta Valley Park.

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Dos Pueblos Invitational: Flintridge Sacred Heart took second with 19 points in Friday’s three-mile race at Palm Park in Santa Barbara.

Samantha Covey paced Flintridge Sacred Heart with a fourth-place finish in 20 minutes, 28 seconds. Also scoring for the Tologs were Erica Wei (ninth, 22:43), Marin Telleria (10th, 22:47), Megan Koehler (11th, 22:47) and Kiley Wilson (17th, 23:49).

San Marcos won with 10 points in the five-team race.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Glendale 17, Hoover 1: Host Glendale cruised to a Pacific League win Tuesday.

The Nitros improved to 12-5, 7-4 in league.

Louisville 13, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 5: The Tologs dropped a Sunshine League road match Tuesday.

Flintridge Sacred Heart dipped to 5-7, 3-4 in league.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Glendale 19, Lakewood 13: Visiting Glendale (17-8) posted a nonleague win Monday.

The Nitros received seven goals from Gevork Karapetyan and five from Rudolf Hovhannisyan.

MEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY

Glendale Community Coillege in Highlander Invitational: Glendale finished eighth in the 12-team event Saturday at the Agricultural Operation Course in Riverside on Saturday.

The Vaqueros collected 201 on the 6-kilometer course.

Raymond Lopez had the best mark for Glendale, finishing sixth in 18 minutes, 2.9 seconds.

WOMEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY

Glendale Community Coillege in Highlander Invitational: The Vaqueros were 12th in the 15-team race Saturday at the Agricultural Operation Course in Riverside.

The Vaqueros finished with 293 points.

Angelica Salas led Glendale, taking 43rd in 18 minutes, 32.5 seconds.

