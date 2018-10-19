Sports Roundup: Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy volleyball gets first-round playoff win on road

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy d. San Marcos, 25-14, 26-24. 25-21: The Tologs began the playoffs with a road victory in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division II on Thursday.
Flintridge Sacred Heart (25-14) got 15 kills from Peyton DeJardin, 11 kills from Dani Thomas-Nathan and 37 assists from Ellie Lund.
Flintridge Sacred Heart, an at-large team from the Mission League will face San Clemente (26-7; Sea View League champion) in a second-round road match Saturday.
Downey d. Crescenta Valley, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16: Visiting Crescenta Valley saw its season conclude Thursday with a first-round defeat in the CIF Southern Section Division IV playoffs.
The Falcons (24-9) received 15 kills from Kaitlyn Karsten, 23 assists from Maddy Blohm and eight kills from Liazzy Kerman.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Crescenta Valley 13, Glendale 5: Visiting Crescenta Valley rolled to a Pacific League win Thursday.
The Falcons finished 10-2 in league. The Nitros went 7-5 in league to finish third.
Pasadena Poly 16, Flintridge Prep 2: Flintridge Prep fell Thursday in a Prep League match at home at Arcadia Tennis Center.
The Rebels are 3-10, 0-7 in league.
Westridge 15, Flintridge Prep 3: Flintridge Prep dropped a Prep League home match Wednesday at Arcadia Tennis Center.
The Rebels got two wins in singles from Maya Khurana, 6-2, 6-2.
Burroughs d. Hoover (forfeit): The Tornadoes weren’t able to field a team for Thursday’s Pacific League match against the Indians scheduled at Burroughs.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Arcadia 13, Crescenta Valley 11: The host Falcons fell in a Pacific League match Wednesday.
Crescenta Valley (7-14, 3-3 in league) held a 7-3 halftime lead.
The Falcons will be the No. 4 seed in the league tournament, which will begin Tuesday against No. 1 Hoover at Arcadia High.
Pasadena Poly 11, Flintridge Prep 4: The Rebels dropped a Prep League road match Wednesday.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Crescenta Valley in Pacific League individual tournament: Cathlyn Junio and Vienna Bebla of Crescenta Valley participated in the 18-hole event Wednesday at Los Robles Golf Course in Thousand Oaks.
Junio finished 10th in the field of 13 after carding a 16-over-par 86. Bebla finished with an 89 for 11th place.
The top six qualified for the CIF Northern Individual Tournament.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
L.A. Pierce College d. Glendale Community College, 21-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-8: Visiting Glendale suffered a Western State Conference East Division defeat Wednesday.
The Vaqueros (3-10, 0-4 in the division) got 11 kills from Jamie Frasco and 11 digs from Nicole Oberhammer.