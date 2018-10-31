Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley, Flintridge Prep water polo suffer playoff losses

BOYS’ WATER POLO
Malibu 16, Crescenta Valley 10: Crescenta Valley received five goals from Bodoe Wyss, but saw its season come to a close with a road defeat in a CIF Southern Section Division III first-round playoff match Tuesday afternoon.
Crescenta Valley (8-17) got two goals from Alec Abrahamian and one apiece from Neo Kang, George Saroyan and Cole O’Bryan.
The Falcons trailed, 6-5 at halftime and 11-6 after the third quarter.
“We had a lot of opportunities in the first quarter and just couldn’t capitalize,” Crescenta Valley coach Jan Sakonju said. “I thought we played our finest quarter of the season in the second quarter in that we had some of our other players score.
“We played well, but Malibu has a very good team.”
Claremont 12, Flintridge Prep 6: Flintridge Prep saw its season wrap up Tuesday in a CIF Southern Section Division IV first-round road match.
The Rebels (10-15) got four goals from Will Fosselman and one each from Hakop Kaplanyan and Gage Detchemendy.
“Things just got away from us in the first quarter and we were down, 6-1,” Flintridge Prep coach Andrew Phillips said. “It was just a rough quarter.
“We finished with 24 turnovers on offense and they scored some goals off of counter-attacks. We had a much younger team and we got some good playoff experience.”
WOMEN’S SOCCER
West L.A. College 3, Glendale Community College 1: The Vaqueros fell Tuesday in a Western State Conference South Division road match.
Glendale dipped to 8-5-2, 2-4 in the division.
MEN’S SOCCER
College of the Canyons 3, Glendale Community College 2: Glendale suffered a Western State Conference South Division home loss Tuesday.
The Vaqueros are 1-15-2, 0-6-1 in the division.