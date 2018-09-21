Sports Roundup: Sacred Heart tennis begins league with win

GIRLS’ TENNIS
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 13, Immaculate Heart 5: The Tologs began Sunshine League play Thursday with a victory at home at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.
Flintridge Sacred Heart improved to 2-4.
Crescenta Valley 16, Glendale 2: The Falcons easily handled the Nitros in a Pacific League contest Thursday afternoon.
Crescenta Valley (5-3, 4-1 in league) swept all nine doubles sets, getting victories from Polin Crete and Anjana Saravanan, 6-1-, 6-1, 6-0, Leah Baghdassarian and Sarine Auvazian, 6-2, 6-0, 6-3, and Skyla Summers and Elena Markova, 6-1, 6-1, 6-1.
Glendale fell to 7-4, 2-3.
Burroughs 15, Hoover 3: The host Tornadoes fell Thursday afternoon in a Pacific League match against the Indians.
Hoover dipped to 1-5 overall and in league.
Glendale 16, San Gabriel 2: Glendale won eight sets in singles and doubles to roll to a nonleague road win Wednesday.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Glendale 15, Estancia 8: The Nitros (7-3) rolled to a nonleague victory Thursday afternoon at home.
Flintridge Prep 22, Pasadena 12: Visiting Flintridge Prep (4-5) received six goals each from Hakop Kaplanyan and Will Fosselman to cruise to a nonleague victory Wednesday.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Holy Family d. Bishop Conaty-Loretto, 25-22, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17: Meghann Velasquez finished with 41 Digs, 20 kills and three aces to power the visiting Gaels to an Horizon League win.
Holy Family (13-9, 4-1 in league) received 54 digs from Kaylee Hernandez and 27 digs and 23 assists from Michelle Barraza.
Burroughs d. Hoover, 25-10, 25-12, 25-12: the Tornadoes couldn’t topple the defending Pacific League champs Thursday afternoon at home.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Louisville 277, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 318: The host Tologs fell Thursday in a Mission League match at Brookside Golf Course No. 2 in Pasadena.