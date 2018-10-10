Sports Roundup: Holy Family volleyball secures share of first league title in seven years

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Holy Family d. Bishop Conaty-Loretto, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16: Holy Family got 38 digs and 10 kills from Meghann Velasquez Tuesday to earn an Horizon League home win and with it a share of the league championship with L.A. Sacred Heart of Jesus.
It marked the first time Holy Family (19-12, 9-1 in league) has won a league crown since 2011.
“The program has been growing the last three or four years and you could see the building blocks developing,” Holy Family coach Robert Bringas said. “They came out and played hard throughout league and it’s great to see them be rewarded in league.”
The Gaels received 25 assists, five kills and four aces from Michelle Barraza and eight kills and three blocks from Cyndel Lopez.
Crescenta Valley d. Hoover, 25-12, 25-20, 25-22: Visiting Crescenta Valley got 16 assists from Bella Doom and four aces from Emily Boghozian to earn a Pacific League win Tuesday.
Crescenta Valley is 23-10, 9-4 in league.
Flintridge Prep d. Chadwick, 25-19, 25-16, 25-14: Courtney Johnson registered a team-high nine kills Tuesday to spark the host Rebels to a Prep League win.
Flintridge Prep improved to 12-7, 5-7 in league.
Harvard-Westlake d. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, 25-23, 25-23, 25-16: The Tologs fell at home Tuesday in a Mission League match.
Flintridge Sacred Heart (24-13, 3-4 in league) got 12 kills and eight aces from Peyton DeJardin and 14 digs from Ryan Dubb.
Burbank d. Glendale, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23: The Nitros dropped a Pacific League home match Tuesday.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Southern California Invitational: The Tologs captured the tournament’s silver bracket on Saturday.
Flintridge Sacred Heart went 5-2 in the tournament that began Friday. On Saturday, the Tologs beat San Marcos, 25-13, 25-14, in the championship match.
In the tournament, Flintridge Sacred Heart received 63 kills, 30 digs and 22 aces from Peyton DeJardin, 62 kills, 33 digs and 11 aces from Megan Lund, 26 kills and 11 blocks from Skylar Bowyer, 21 kills and 16 blocks from Julia Powers and 70 digs from Ryan Dubb.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Glendale 12, Crescenta Valley 9: Gevork Karapetyan finished with five goals and three steals and goalkeeper Ronald George collected 12 blocks Tuesday to power host Glendale in a Pacific League win.
The Nitros (15-8, 5-0 in league) got three goals from Rudolf Hovhannisyan. Glendale recorded 16 steals and is tied for first in league with Hoover.
Crescenta Valley fell to 2-2 in league.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 12, Immacluate Heart 6: The Tologs posted a Sunshine League road win Tuesday.
Flintridge Sacred Heart improved to 5-6, 3-2 in league.
Burbank 17, Hoover 1: Host Hoover fell in a Pacific League match Tuesday.
BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Flintridge Prep in Clovis Invitational: The Rebels took fourth with 168 points in Saturday's 5-kilimeter small race at Woodward Park in Fresno.
Flintridge Prep was paced by Carson Hasbrouck, who took 10th in 16 minutes, 35.7 seconds. Teammate Bennett Oakes was 15th in 16:50.9.
Crescenta Valley in Clovis Invitational: Crescenta Valley finished seventh in the event’s championship race with 245 points at Fresno’s Woodward Park.
Manan Vats led Crescenta Valley with an 18th-place effort in 15 minutes, 36.3 seconds.
GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Crescenta Valley in Clovis Invitational: The Falcons took eighth in Saturday’s 5-kilometer extra-large race with 307 points at Woodward Park in Fresno.
Sophia Atin finished 14th for Crescenta Valley in 19 minutes, 11.2 seconds.
Flintridge Prep in Clovis Invitational: The Rebels didn’t score as a team in the event’s small 5-kilometer race at Fresno’s Woodward Park on Saturday.
Haley Allen clocked 19 minutes, 27.4 seconds to finish fifth.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
L.A. Pierce College 7, Glendale Community College 0: Glendale began Western State Conference South Division play Tuesday with a road loss.
The Vaqueros are 6-2-2.
MEN’S SOCCER
Antelope Valley College 2, Glendale Community College 1: The Vaqueros started Western State Conference South Division action with a home defeat Tuesday.
Glendale is 1-9-1.