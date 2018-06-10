"Rowdy" Ronda Rousey headed to UFC Hall of Fame

Her mixed martial arts career was a blitzkrieg as she blew through three amateur bouts in a span of six months with a trio of armbar submissions, all of them 57 seconds or less. Rousey’s professional career continued the dominant template as she went 4-0 with armbar submissions coming inside a minute in all of them. Just four bouts into her career, she challenged Miesha Tate for the Strikeforce championship – then the most highly recognized women’s title in the sport. Rousey defeated Tate, who would become a career rival, in 4:27 of the first round on March 3, 2012 to win the strap. After a 54-second demolition of Sarah Kaufman, Rousey was introduced as the first UFC women’s champion with the organization purchasing Strikeforce.