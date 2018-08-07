Ready or not, CIF Southern Section seasons starting earlier than ever

“It’s hard to run the Paul Sutton Tip-Off Classic if it’s not the tip-off to the season,” Bencze said. “So, we made a decision just to go with the schedule and we moved our tournament to the very first week, so now it’s the week before Thanksgiving. Traditionally, it’s been the week after Thanksgiving. You go to Thanksgiving, you have your holiday, you come back and you start basketball, but that’s not just the way it is anymore.”