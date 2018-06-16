St. Francis baseball rallies past Burroughs in VIBL action

Burroughs had built the early 5-1 advantage by scoring single runs in the first, fourth and fifth while scoring two in the third. The first run came on a sacrifice fly by Dylan Rolando. Collin Johnson singled in the next run. A St. Francis error scored the next one. The fourth run for the Indians, which came in the fourth, came in on what amounted to a double steal. Salazar was caught off first base by a pick-off play, but in the process of the rundown, Garcia stole home, beating a throw to the plate, which allowed Salazar to be safe at second. Burroughs’ fifth run came on a sacrifice fly by Joseph Estrada.