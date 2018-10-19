St. Monica volleyball has no regrets after first-round playoff exit

The first set was the most competitive of the three for St. Monica Academy (14-10-1), which won the International League championship. South El Monte (13-5; No. 2 from the Mission Valley League) held its biggest advantage of the game at 19-12. But after that, the Eagles had errors on six of the next seven points. Following that, Crusader Karinna Turicchi put down a kill from her position in the middle to pull the hosts within 20-19.