St. Francis football looks to follow historic run

LA CAÑADA – Things change rapidly in the world of Southern California high school football.
And in the wild world of realignment, the CIF’s formula for equity, pays no mind to the 11 All-Area seniors of a season ago who have moved on from the St. Francis High football ranks.
The Golden Knights, ranked No. 10 in the Division II preseason poll, have moved up after a historical run to the CIF Southern Section Division III title and now reside in Division II.
Reigning All-Area Football Player of the Year Darius Perrantes is back and so too are the likes of junior running back/defensive back Kevin Armstead and senior kicker Nico Boschetti, both All-Area picks.
Turnover has taken its toll on St. Francis, though. Yet it’s likely the favorite going into the revamped four-team Angelus League with Cathedral having lost its coach and plenty of talent, Salesian still rebuilding and Crespi moving into the league in the aftermath of a one-win season.
“We came that close [to winning a championship] and here’s your prize,” veteran St. Francis coach Jim Bonds said of his program’s move north to Division II. “But you know, anything can happen in the playoffs.
“Anything can happen. We want to have a winning season, win our league, position ourselves with a good seed in the playoffs and then it’s win or go home.”
There’s also Bonds, who’s still coaching, game-planning and now fighting cancer in the form of multiple myeloma (a cancer of plasma cells). But the reigning All-Area Football Coach of the Year is concentrating on his players, wins and losses and is hopeful others will, also.
“I don’t want it to be about me,” Bonds said. “I have an unbelievable staff. They’re doing a great job.”
St. Francis’ 2017 season saw it advance all the way to the Division III title game, where it lost a gut-wrencher, 44-42, to Rancho Verde on a field goal with no time remaining. Along with its impressive 12-2 record came a second-place finish to Cathedral in league and the program’s first CIF championship appearance since 1964.
At least in the age of realignment, though, to the winners no longer go the spoils as the success of a season ago has moved the Golden Knights up to Division II.
The move comes on the heels of a slew of substantial graduations, with standouts such as Matt Barriga, Gabriel Grbavac, Elijah Washington, Greg Dulcich and Blake Howard, among many others, moving on. In the process, the offensive line and receiving corps are very inexperienced and so too is the defensive front. But Armstead and Perrantes’ returns are huge.
“Well, anytime you return your quarterback and running back, I think you’re kind of ahead of the game,” Bonds said. “They can kind of plug some holes until the boat floats right.”
During last year’s memorable run, Perrantes made a name for himself with his versatile play and his composure under pressure with a cool, calm and even quiet persona setting the tone for the St. Francis offense.
“His arm is even stronger than it was last year and I’m obviously very excited to have him back,” said Bonds, who added Perrantes appears quicker after dropping roughly 10 pounds and is handling any added pressure after last year just fine as he’s his normal, stone-faced self. “I haven’t noticed any difference from last year to this year. He’s so low key.”
Perrantes threw for 2,917 yards and 28 touchdowns (with just seven interceptions) while rushing for 11 touchdowns and 324 yards. In four playoff games, he tallied 15 total touchdowns (10 passing, five rushing).
Armstead, an All-CIF and All-Angelus League pick, was an instant standout for the Golden Knights, rushing for 656 yards and 14 touchdowns in 103 carries with five interceptions, five forced fumbles and 36 tackles as a corner back.
“He’s gonna get the bulk of the carries,” said Bonds of the junior Armstead, who will be spelled by senior Max Mota and freshman Max Garrison. “He’s thicker and he’s a lot stronger.
“He’s gonna just punish some people.”
Garrison is also one to watch and he might conjure up reminders of three-time All-Area Football Player of the Year Dietrich Riley, who was called up after the midway point of his freshman campaign. Garrison will also line up in the slot, return kicks and, like Armstead, start in the defensive backfield.
At receiver, sophomores Bryson Reeves and Markel Wallace are rife with potential, but still unproven at the varsity level. They’ll be on the outside with plenty of size and speed, while junior Tanner Tomko will man the slot/tight end position and a good offseason has seen senior Jackson Burgess garner the other starting slot spot.
Aside from senior William Zhang, who filled in after an injury and started the final five games of last season, the offensive line is brand new. Still, one good sign is leadership, as Zhang and senior center Louis Menacho — along with senior linebacker Will Stewart — are the Golden Knights team captains.
“Just experience,” said Menacho of what’s needed most for the line, “because we’re all young right now.”
Zhang is slotted for left tackle, with sophomore Daniel Peters at left guard, Menacho, a senior, at center, and junior Devan Bell at right tackle. Junior Aidan Flynn and senior Jason Maya are battling it out for the right guard spot.
“We have talent that’s new and young; we just have to get experience,” Zhang said.
Boshetti, an All-Angelus League player, returns after converting 64 of 69 point-after kicks and seven of eight field goals, including his final seven field goals and 47 of his last 48 PATs.
Zhang also returns with some starting experience on the defensive line, where he’ll play on the inside with junior Luke Nelson at nose tackle. At the ends will be Bell and senior Jacob Buntich.
The back seven is a more experienced group, led by Stewart, who will start at middle linebacker and is confident the younger Golden Knights will be ready.
“I think they’re working really hard and I think they’ll come through when it counts,” Stewart said.
Stewart will be bookmarked by outside linebackers Mota and senior Doyle Kane.
Armstead and senior Malcolm Wallace are set for the corner back spots with Garrison and Carson Okland at safety.
Despite the Division II move and turnover questions, St. Francis is likely the favorite to win the Angelus League.
“I don’t like to say if we’re the favorite or underdog or anything like that,” Bonds said.
Bonds points out that Crespi, despite going 1-10 last season, played an arduous schedule and is used to top-flight competition, while Cathedral, though it lost its head coach and starting quarterback, is very much a wild card.
Nonetheless, St. Francis is part of a four-man league now (Salesian remains, while Harvard-Westlake, La Salle and St. Paul have departed) and faces a daunting nonleague slate that includes stalwarts such as Paraclete, Westlake and Mayfair.
For those who are returning from last season’s incredible run, lessons are being carried over, though.
“Last year taught us it’s a long grind,” Zhang said. “This year, we’re in [Division II]; you have to take it one game at a time. You have a long way to go, so it’s one step at a time.”
And even with all the obstacles, high expectations remain.
“Of course we have to take it one game at a time,” Stewart said. “But if you look ahead, our goal is obviously a CIF championship.”