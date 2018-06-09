College Update: St. Francis product Brandt closes out college days on links

The following are updates on local athletes at the collegiate level.
Johnny Brandt (St. Francis High, 2014) Claremont-Mudd-Scripps golf senior: Brandt capped an impressive run at the collegiate level by earning All-Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference recognition.
Brandt received all-conference first-team accolades after receiving second-team honors last season. The Stags won the conference championship for the third straight season.
Brandt, who helped Claremont-Mudd-Scripps win a national championship in 2016, fared well at the conference championship at Los Serranos Country Club in Chino Hills in April. He paced the Stags with a four-under-par 68 in the opening round before shooting a 71 in the second round. Brandt wrapped up the tournament with a 72 to finish at five-under-211 for second place. Jake Hollander of the University of Redlands won with a 210.
Claremont bested California Lutheran by 20 strokes to win the event.
At the NCAA Division II Championships at Grandover Resort in Greensboro, N.C. in May, Brandt helped the Stags finish ninth at 32-over-1,184. Brandt tied for 85th at 25-over par for the Tournament. Brandt fired a one-under-71 on the final round, finishing with four birdies and 13 pars through the first 17 holes. However, he had a triple-bogey on the last and final hole of his career.
Methodist University won the championship with a 1,159.
Jasher Foster (St. Francis High, 2016) El Camino College track and field sophomore: It was a banner season for Foster.
Foster captured the 110-meter hurdles title at the California Community College Athletic Assn. State Meet at Bakersfield College on May 19 with a mark of 14.11 seconds. Foster matched his personal-best time while setting the school record.
Foster was unbeaten throughout the season in the event. In addition, Foster took fifth in the 400 hurdles in 52.94. The Warriors finished fifth in state with 40 points.
At the Southern California Championships at Mesa College in San Diego, Foster won the 110 hurdles in 14.11 on May 12, besting Leonardo Brown of Mount San Antonio (14.16). Foster took third in the 400 in 53.02. El Camino placed third with 85 points.
Foster won the South Coast Conference championship in the 110 hurdles in 14.21 in April and took second in the 400 in 52.46.
Leah Crowther (Crescenta Valley High, 2017) Oberlin College lacrosse freshman: Crowther started all 16 matches for Oberlin, tallying 14 goals and six assists.
Crowther had ground balls, caused 13 turnovers and added four draw controls.
She scored three goals twice in a match. Oberlin finished 10-6, 6-2 in the North Coast Athletic Conference.
Jayson Wilia (Glendale High, 2016) Pasadena City College swimming sophomore: At the Lancers’ athletics year-ending awards banquet – the Elizabeth Jensen Scholarships - Wilia was one of a few athletes with local ties to earn a $1,000 scholarship.
Wilia was recognized for having the highest grade-point average for all PCC male athletes and as it turned out, all athletes. Wilia boasted a 3.93 GPA, while Lindsay Jensen, a Burbank High product, was the top female athlete in the classroom with a 3.85 GPA.
Wilia was part of PCC’s South Coast Conference 400-yard medley relay champions, which won in 3 minutes 32.22 seconds in April at Mount San Antonio College.
Alisa Shinn (Crescenta Valley High, 2016) Pasadena City College basketball sophomore: Months after finishing a stellar career on the hardwood at PCC, Shinn earned a $1,000 scholarship as part of Lancers’ athletics season-ending Elizabeth Johnson Scholarships in late-May after posting a 3.0 grade-point average.
Shinn, a former News-Press Girls’ Athlete of the Year honoree,
averaged a South Coast Conference-best 21 points and 13 rebounds per contest. She earned All-State second-team recognition after being named the conference’s North Division Player of the Year.
Shinn, who led Crescenta Valley to a CIF championship in 2016, finished sixth in the state in rebounding and soared to fourth all-time in program scoring with 1,000 points. She helped Pasadena advance to the second round of the Southern California Regionals.
During the season, Shinn set a school record for most rebounds in a game with 23 and equaled the most points in a contest with 35.
Alex Howard (Glendale High, 2016) Pasadena City College softball sophomore: Another local who turned in a great year in athletics and the classroom, Howard turned in a superb season for the Lancers on the diamond earned a $1,000 transfer scholarship at the year-ending Elizabeth Johnson Scholarships event in late-May. She had a 3.7 grade-point average.
Howard, a second baseman, batted .296 (40 for 135) with 13 runs batted in. She contributed a team-leading 30 stolen bases and 29 runs for the Lancers (26-17, 8-4 in the South Coast Conference’s North Division for second place).
Pasadena fell to Santiago Canyon in a three-game series in the Southern California Regionals in May. Howard went three for 10 with one run and one run batted in versus Santiago Canyon.