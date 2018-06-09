College Update: St. Francis product Brandt closes out college days on links

At the NCAA Division II Championships at Grandover Resort in Greensboro, N.C. in May, Brandt helped the Stags finish ninth at 32-over-1,184. Brandt tied for 85th at 25-over par for the Tournament. Brandt fired a one-under-71 on the final round, finishing with four birdies and 13 pars through the first 17 holes. However, he had a triple-bogey on the last and final hole of his career.