Upset has Glendale girls’ basketball on historic run

GLENDALE — Whether or not the Glendale High girls’ basketball squad is a team of destiny is a matter of debate.

What can’t be argued, however, is the incredible run the Nitros are on.

For the first time in program history, Glendale advanced to the semifinals after upsetting visiting second-seeded Aliso Niguel, 50-49, in front of a raucous crowd Wednesday evening in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division II-A playoffs.

With the victory, Glendale girls’ basketball becomes only the second Nitros girls’ program to advance to the semifinals, matching the run of the 2007 water polo team.

No. 7-ranked Glendale (19-11) will host No. 11 Leuzinger (22-10) on Saturday at 7 p.m. Leuzinger upset third-seeded Lompoc Cabrillo, 71-61.

“It’s unbelievable [man], it’s unbelievable,” Glendale Coach Tadeh Mardirosian said. “The girls started believing in themselves late in the season after we beat Pasadena. We just kept the wins going.

“It’s all about defense. The girls have taken ownership of playing defense and I’m proud of them.”

Having battled through injuries all season, perhaps it was fitting that Nitros senior center Sylvia Vartazarian was at the free-throw line with 2.9 seconds left and the game tied at 49.

After missing her first attempt, Vartazarian was true with her second try to give the Nitros the lead for good, 50-49.

South Coast League champion Aliso Niguel (19-7), which had only lost once in 11 games since Jan. 1, took a timeout and then saw its season end when a Hail Mary shot past half-court from junior Madelyn Brauer (team-high 13 points) fell well short.

“I was really nervous,” said Vartazarian, who led her team with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. “I was like, ‘I could either make it or I can miss it.’ If I missed it, there’s no real pressure because we still go into overtime. I just told myself to shoot it and if it goes, it goes.”

Glendale led, 48-43, with 2:14 remaining after a pair of free throws from Merina Latu, who finished with 11 points and fouled out 50 seconds later.

Though the Nitros never trailed in the fourth, momentum shifted when Wolverines junior Suzette Quinlan buried a three-pointer off an assist from Charlotte Vurgun (11 points) with 18.3 seconds left that knotted the score at 49.

Glendale called a timeout and brought the ball up court before it was swatted out of play by the Wolverines with 13.1 seconds left.

Nitros junior guard Lilia Vasghanian took an open three-pointer with six seconds left that rattled off the rim. Vartazarian then beat two Wolverines for the offensive rebound and was fouled with 2.9 seconds left.

“In a game as close as this, it’s just a little thing here or there, like an offensive rebound,” Mardirosian said.

What may haunt Aliso Niguel more than one rebound was its poor free-throw shooting down the stretch, as the Wolverines finished four for 12 in the fourth quarter. Glendale hit 11 of 14 free throws in the fourth.

Aliso Niguel led, 12-5, midway through the first quarter before the Nitros closed with a 7-2 spurt to cut their deficit to 14-12 after one quarter.

Glendale eventually jumped out to a 23-17 lead at the 4:44 mark in the second quarter behind an 18-5 spurt, but gave that advantage back as Aliso Niguel pulled even at 28 by halftime.

In the third quarter, Glendale went down, 35-32, before rallying with a 7-0 run that culminated on a three-pointer from Vasghanian to put the Nitros ahead, 39-35, after three.

Jillian Yanai added 11 points, while Claire Yanai finished with five points and was a perfect four for four from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

“For us, it’s always been about our focus,” Claire Yanai said. “They’re a really good team, but we know that we can be just as good a team. It was just about focus in the last few minutes.

“Now, we can be excited. I’m so happy for our team and it’s special to be a part of this.”