Sports Briefs: St. Francis volleyball, baseball players pick up honors

Knights pick up league accolades
Two St. Francis volleyball players earned All-Mission League recognition after helping the Golden Knights qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2012.
Junior setter Joey Thompson was bestowed with all-league first-team honors. Thompson finished with 405 assists, 46 kills, 20 blocks and 13 aces.
“He’s always playing volleyball, whether it’s for his club team or our team,” St. Francis coach Mark Frazee said. “He’s like a coach out there and he knows how to run the floor and get people involved.”
Coby Escolano, a junior libero, was named to the second team. Escolano contributed 204 digs.
The Golden Knights went 20-11, 6-6 in league for third place and advanced to the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division II playoffs.
Treloar leads St. Francis trio of honorees
Considered one of the best leagues in Southern California and therefore likely the country, the Mission League boasts a bevy of talent, so earning all-league baseball honors is certainly just that.
As St. Francis High’s baseball team continues to build its program under coach Aaron Dorlarque, three Golden Knights garnered All-Mission League selections following a 9-20 season with a 4-14 mark in league.
Senior Aaron Treloar was a first-team honoree, while senior Chris Stamos and junior Doyle Kane drew second-team selections.
A starting pitcher and designated hitter, Treloar hit .333 (29 for 87) with 10 runs, 20 runs batted in, three triples and, on the mound, a 2-5 record with a 3.90 earned-run average with 40 strikeouts and 38 walks across 41 1/3 innings.
In league play, Treloar, headed for Point Loma Nazarene, batted .278 with 11 RBI, six runs, three of his 11 doubles, all three of his triples and earned wins on the mound against Loyola and Crespi, while turning in a 2.79 ERA.
“Aaron was a constant threat in the middle of our lineup all season and produced despite being pitched around with off-speed pitches,” Dorlarque said. “After struggling a bit with command in the first half of the season, Aaron kept working on his mechanics and found a lot of success in difficult Mission League play.
“We will have a tough time filling his shoes next season."
Over a team-high 13 appearances, Stamos, a lefty, posted a 5-3 record with a 4.20 ERA, 48 strikeouts and 33 walks in 55 innings. Stamos, who’s headed to Principia College, collected two league wins, defeating Crespi and throwing a shutout against Chaminade.
Kane, a first baseman and outfielder, hit .318 (27 for 85) with nine runs, 15 RBI and a .394 on-base percentage. In league, Kane had a team-high 20 hits and batted .392 with nine RBI and six runs.
Harvard-Westlake, which won the league title ahead of a CIF Southern Section Division I first-round upset against Valencia Valencia, notched the league’s top two honors. Wolverines senior RJ Schreck was the league most valuable player and junior Sam Hliboki was the pitcher of the year.
Tologs receive postseason honors
A pair of Flintridge Sacred Heart Heart Academy softball players picked up All-Mission League accolades.
Courtney Rasic, a senior infielder, was named to the first team.
Rasic batted .430 with six doubles, 13 runs, 18 runs batted in and six stolen bases.
“Courtney played everywhere and she hit very well,” Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy Kirk Nishiyama said. “She had a good year offensively.”
Alli Lombardo, a senior infielder, earned second-team honors.
Lombardo batted .432 with seven doubles, 22 runs and 23 RBI.
The Tologs finished 11-13, 1-7 in league for fifth place.
GCC Basketball Camp set
Glendale Community College will hold a basketball camp in June at the college’s gymnasium, 1500 N. Verdugo Road, Glendale.
The event, geared for boys and girls ages 5-14, will be conducted by women’s basketball coach Joel Weiss.
The first session will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18-21 and the second will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25-28.
The cost is $200 for one camp or $350 for both.
For more information, email Weiss at jweiss@glendale.edu.
Falcons Summer Baseball Camp
The ninth annual Falcons Summer Baseball Camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon June 18-21 at Stengel Field in Glendale.
The event, conducted by Crescenta Valley High baseball coach Phil Torres, will focus on pitching, hitting, defense and more. The cost is $175 per person and includes a T-shirt. Geared for boys and girls, ages 7-13.
For more information contact Torres at (818) 249-5871, ext. 6110, or via email at cvbaseball@hotmail.com.
Coach Z Basketball Camp
Crescenta Valley High boys’ basketball coach Shawn Zargarian will conduct the annual Coach Z Basketball Camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16-20 at Crescenta Valley High’s gymnasium, 2900 Community Drive, La Crescenta.
The event is geared for boys and girls, ages 7-13. T-shirt and lunch provided.
For more information, email Zargarian at szargarian@gusd.net.
Brothers Hoops Skills Camp
The Brothers Hoops Skills Camp, conducted by former Hoover High boys’ basketball player Riley Van Patten and former Northern Arizona University men’s basketball player Nate Geiser, will take place at Hoover High’s gymnasium, 651 Glenwood Road, Glendale.
Two sessions will be held. The first will take place from 9 a.m. to noon July 16-20 and a second will occur from 9 a.m. to noon July 23-27.
The camp is geared for boys and girls.
The cost is $175 per session and includes instruction, T-shirt, prizes and more.
For more information, contact Hoover athletic director Jack Van Patten at (818) 618-4004 or via email at jvanpatten@gusd.net.
