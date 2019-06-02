EN ESPAñOL

Advertisement

Mejillones primavera con ajo, perejil y tomates en trozos

By Abby Mandel
Jun 02, 2019 | 2:17 PM
Mejillones primavera con ajo, perejil y tomates en trozos
(Carolyn Cole)

Tiempo total de preparación: 50 minutos | Para 6 personas

Mejillones

Advertisement

  • style="font-weight: 400;">7 libras de mejillones frescos

  • style="font-weight: 400;">Sal

  • style="font-weight: 400;">1/2 taza (1 barra) de mantequilla sin sal

  • style="font-weight: 400;">6 cucharadas de chalotas picadas

  • style="font-weight: 400;">2 cucharadas de ajo picado

  • style="font-weight: 400;">1/3 taza de crema batida

  • style="font-weight: 400;">6 tomates maduros, firmes, con la cáscara externa solamente, cortados en trozos

  • style="font-weight: 400;">2 tazas de perejil picado en trozos grandes, divididas

  • style="font-weight: 400;">Pimienta recién molida

  • style="font-weight: 400;">Pan a la plancha, para servir

PASO 1

Coloque los mejillones en una olla grande y ancha. Enjuague una vez. Cúbralos con agua fría y agite con 2 cucharaditas de sal. Remojar durante 30 minutos, luego lavar los mejillones varias veces y escurrir.

PASO 2

Colocar los mejillones escurridos a fuego alto. Cocine tapados, hasta que las cáscaras se abran, agitando la olla de vez en cuando para distribuir el calor, unos 6 a 7 minutos. Deseche los mejillones sin abrir. Forrar un tamiz con una doble capa de toallas de papel; verter el líquido de los mejillones a través del tamiz. Reserve parte del líquido; agregue suficiente agua para que equivalga a 3 tazas.
Calamares en tempura de Monsoon Café
May 18, 2019 | 8:04 PM

PASO 3

Derrita la mantequilla en una sartén antiadherente grande a fuego medio. Agregue los chalotes y el ajo; cocine hasta que estén suaves y perfumados, revolviendo a menudo, unos 4 minutos. Añadir el líquido reservado y la crema. Deje hervir, luego reduzca el fuego y cocine a fuego lento, sin tapar, por unos 3 minutos (esto se puede hacer con unas horas de anticipación en este punto; refrigere los mejillones en una olla y mantenga la salsa a temperatura ambiente en la sartén).
Pez espada con salsa de aceitunas verdes
May 23, 2019 | 5:07 PM

PASO 4

Para servir, llevar la salsa a ebullición, añadir los tomates, todas menos 2 cucharadas de perejil, y pimienta al gusto. Cocine por 2 minutos. Verter sobre los mejillones en la olla. Cocine a fuego alto, tapado, agitando la olla a menudo, hasta que los mejillones estén muy calientes, unos 2 ó 3 minutos. Sírvalos en tazones calientes, dividiendo los mejillones y el líquido uniformemente y espolvoréelos con el perejil restante. Sirva inmediatamente con el pan a la parrilla para mojar.

Pan a la plancha

  • style="font-weight: 400;">9 rollos, divididos horizontalmente

  • style="font-weight: 400;">3 cucharadas de mantequilla sin sal, derretida

  • style="font-weight: 400;">Sal gruesa

PASO 1

Advertisement
Unte el lado cortado de los rollos con mantequilla. Espolvorearlos ligeramente con sal. Aproximadamente 5 minutos antes de servir, caliente una plancha o una parrilla para asar. Ponga los rollos, con el lado cortado hacia abajo, en la sartén caliente. Cocínelos hasta que muestren las marcas de la parrilla, unos 3 minutos. Unte con una brocha la mantequilla restante en la parte superior. Espolvorearlos con sal. Use pinzas para voltear los rollos. Cocine los panecillos hasta que estén ligeramente dorados, unos 2 minutos. Servirlos calientes.
Advertisement
Contenido por cada porción:
Advertisement
686 calorías; 982 mg de sodio; 130 mg de colesterol; 35 gramos de grasa; 17 gramos de grasa saturada; 57 gramos de carbohidratos; 36 gramos de proteína; 3.90 gramos de fibra.
Advertisement
Si quiere leer este artículo en in glés, haga clic aquí
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement