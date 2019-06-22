EN ESPAñOL

Ensalada de habas con chile habanero

By Emily Green
Jun 22, 2019 | 9:53 AM
Ensalada de habas con chile habanero

Tiempo total de preparación: 2 horas | Rinde de 8 a 10 porciones

Nota: De Mayi Brady del Times Test Kitchen.

  1 libra de frijoles secos pequeños mezclados

  1 cebolla amarilla pequeña, sin pelar

  3 dientes de ajo, sin pelar

  2 chiles pasilla

  2 chiles habaneros

  1 pimiento rojo

  2 tomates, cortados en cubos

  1/2 cebolla roja pequeña, cortada en cubitos

  1 taza de jugo de mandarina fresco

  2 cucharadas de vinagre de vino tinto

  1 cucharada de jugo de limón

  1 cucharada de aceite

  Sal, pimienta

PASO 1

Coloque los frijoles, la cebolla amarilla y el ajo en una cacerola grande; agregue suficiente agua para cubrir por 2 pulgadas. Lleve a ebullición. Reduzca la flama al mínimo y cocine a fuego lento, sin tapar, hasta que los frijoles estén tiernos pero todavía firmes, 1 1/2 horas.
PASO 2

Mientras tanto, coloque los chiles y el pimiento a unas 6 pulgadas debajo de la parrilla, volteando una o dos veces, 15 minutos para los chiles pasilla y el pimiento rojo y 8 minutos para los chiles habaneros. Pelar y picar. Colocar en un tazón con los tomates y la cebolla roja.

PASO 3

Reduzca el jugo de mandarina en una cacerola pequeña a fuego medio hasta alcanzar una 1/2 taza, 15 minutos. Deje enfriar. Añada el vinagre, el jugo de limón y el aceite. Sazone con sal y pimienta.

PASO 4

Escurra los frijoles; deseche la cebolla y el ajo. Deje que los frijoles se enfríen un poco, luego añada a la mezcla de chile y revuelva con el aderezo mientras aún está caliente.
Contenido por cada porción:
98 calorías; 209 mg. de sodio; 0 colesterol; 2 gramos de grasa; 0 grasa saturada; 17 gramos de carbohidratos; 5 gramos de proteína; 3.70 gramos de fibra.
Si quiere leer este artículo en inglés, haga clic aquí
