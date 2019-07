En Puerto Rico, reina la calma tras la tormenta mientras los manifestantes saborean la renuncia de Roselló

The symbolism of today's date.



July 25, 1898 U.S. invades/occupies #PuertoRico & brings 121 yrs of colonial rule.



July 25, 2019 #PuertoRico wakes up to new day. A people's movement led by youth, by women achieves international support, forces governor & what he reps to resign. https://t.co/mPapZ3fgki