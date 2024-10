Mientras millones de personas en Florida huyen del huracán Milton, el cambio climático se refleja en dos tormentas monstruosas consecutivas

3 / 5

TOPSHOT - Robert Haight looks around his destroyed house after it was hit by a reported tornado in Fort Myers, Florida, on October 9, 2024, as Hurricane Milton approaches. Florida residents fled or just hunkered down in the final hours October 9 before Milton pummels the state, as government emergency relief efforts were dragged to the center of the US election. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) (CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP via Getty Images)