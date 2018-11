Cruce fronterizo en San Ysidro bloqueado en medio de la marcha de la Caravana Migrante

A migrant man pushes a child in a baby stroller past a cordon of riot police as he joins a small group of migrants trying to cross the border together at the Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. A small group of Central American migrants marched peacefully to a border crossing in Tijuana Thursday to demand better conditions and push to enter the U.S. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) (Ramon Espinosa / Associated Press)