El plan Trump obligaría a los solicitantes de asilo a esperar en México mientras se procesan sus casos

TIJUANA, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 21: A Honduran mother stands with her sons at a temporary shelter for members of the 'migrant caravan', located within sight of the U.S.-Mexico border barrier, on November 21, 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico. Parts of the migrant caravan have been arriving to Tijuana from Mexicali after traveling for more than a month through Central America and Mexico to reach the U.S. border. A US federal judge has temporarily blocked President Trump's order which attempted to deny migrants the possibility of asylum if they cross the border illegally. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (Mario Tama / Getty Images)