La Casa Blanca aprueba el uso de la fuerza letal para las tropas estadounidenses en la frontera

A soldier from the Kentucky-based 19th Engineer Battalion looks across the Rio Grande River from Laredo, Texas, into Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, where a group of people hang out on the river bank on November 17, 2018. - The soldiers are some of the thousands of US troops deployed to the US-Mexico border as part of a mission ordered by President Donald Trump to toughen the frontier and provide engineering and logistical support to Customs and Border Protection agents. (Photo by Thomas WATKINS / AFP)THOMAS WATKINS/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (Thomas Watkins / AFP/Getty Images)