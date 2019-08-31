Muere el guionista Gordon Bressack

Gordon Bressack, guionista ganador del Emmy y conocido por éxitos animados como Pinky y Cerebro y Animaniacos, murió a los 68 años, reportó The Hollywood Reporter.
El hijo de Bressack, el cineasta James Cullen Bressack, dijo que su padre falleció este viernes en Los Ángeles tras una larga batalla de salud, aunque no especificó qué problemas padecía.
“Gracias por decirme que sería cineasta antes de saber lo que eso significaba. Significaste el mundo para mí, siempre lo has hecho y siempre lo serás”, escribió Cullen Bressack en Instagram.
Words cant begin to describe how i am feeling right now. You were my mentor, my writing partner, my hero, my best friend, but most of all you were my Dad. I will miss you more than you will ever know. I knew this day would come but some how always thought that you would beat the odds and live forever, because thats what you did, you beat the odds. Thank you for everything you taught me. Thank you for being a story teller and instilling a love of stories into me. Thank you for making me watch movie after movie when i was little and asking me questions about them. Thank you for telling me I was going to be a filmmaker before I ever even knew what that meant. You meant the world to me, you always have and you always will. Ill always be grateful for being able to write with the best writer I ever knew, you, and i will cherish that film for the rest of my life. Ironically we both were writing that story about this moment today, and yet we never really told the other one. I love you dad, to the moon and back. Ill miss you always. RIP. For those of you reading my dad loved to make people laugh, and im very grateful his legacy lives on through the many many cartoons he wrote and made. If you like cartoons watch an episode of pinky and the brain or anamaniacs and have a laugh in his honor. I know its what he would want.
Gordon Bressack fue nominado a cinco Daytime Emmys y ganó tres por Animaniacos, en 1996; Pinky y Cerebro, en 1999; y Pinky, Elvira y Cerebro, en el 2000.
En 1998 se volvió el primer ganador del Premio de Animación de Escritores del Caucus de Escritores del Gremio de Escritores. Entre sus trabajos se encuentran participación en Los Pitufos, Tiny Toons Adventures y Mighty Max.