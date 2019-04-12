Mailbag: Schiff is honest and honorable, supporters write in his defense

This proposal opens a can of worms. The following schools will also need to be renamed: Theodore Roosevelt and Thomas Edison elementary schools and Luther Burbank Middle School, because these three men embraced the ideas of eugenics; Thomas Jefferson and George Washington elementary schools, named after men who were slave owners; Joaquin Miller Elementary, named after a man who was a horse thief and jailed in Shasta County and in Oregon. Let’s look at the positive influence of these men to society. Sometime the choices humans make are ill-founded, but on the whole, value all these men, including Jordan, considering their positive characters in spite of negative choices.