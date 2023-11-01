Disney’s new Parkside Market announces its culinary lineup

Plans are underway to bring Parkside Market — a curated collection of four diverse culinary concepts all under one roof — to the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim with food and drink from GG’s Chicken Shop (pictured above), Seoul Sister, Sip & Sonder and a second-story bar.

While churros and Dole whips remain culinary draws at the Disneyland Resort, an influx of new dining options at the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim set to open in the near future will make choosing the best snack difficult, especially with an additional four culinary concepts announced earlier this month.

Plans are underway for Parkside Market on the west end of Downtown Disney. Similar to a food hall, the market will feature a curated collection of culinary concepts all under one roof for guests to enjoy.

GG’s Chicken Shop will feature both crispy fried chicken and rotisserie chicken sandwiches and salads. The concept comes from the Boka Restaurant Group, with chef and partner Lee Wolen, of Michelin-starred restaurant Boka, at its helm. Named for Wolen’s mother, Geri, the first brick-and-mortar location opened in Chicago this year, and the Downtown Disney shop will be the first on the West Coast.

Seoul Sister is a Korean-inspired concept centered around bibimbap, a Korean rice bowl dish. Executive chef Kelly Kim is behind the menu that goes beyond rice bowls to include noodles, salads, a selection of appetizers and an Asian-inspired breakfast menu.

Black-women-owned Sip & Sonder will brings its Inglewood-based coffee brand to Parkside Market. Known for creative coffee drinks like Cardi Rose, a rose cardamom espresso latte, founders Amanda-Jane Thomas and Shanita Nicholas will also offer frozen drinks and some Caribbean-inspired bites.

Parkside Market will be crowned by a second-story bar with both craft cocktails and mocktails to make the al fresco bar a place for everybody. The menu will include frozen lemonades, frozés and some shareable cocktails.

The announcement of the four additional dining choices follows earlier announcements of culinary heavy hitters joining the happiest place on earth. Great Maple Modern American Eatery, with locations in Newport Beach’s Fashion Island, Pasadena and San Diego, is set to open inside Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel in early 2024.

Popular Taiwan soup dumpling chain Din Tai Fung, known for its xiao long bao will also open on the west side of Downtown Disney. Din Tai Fung’s South Coast Plaza location opened in 2014 and draws hours-long wait times for walk-ins.

Porto’s Bakery & Cafe, another popular eatery known for attracting long lines, also has plans to open at Downtown Disney. The Cuban bakery began with a single bakery in Silver Lake and now has multiple locations throughout the Southland, including in Buena Park, a stone’s throw away from Knott’s Berry Farm. The bakery is known for its guava cheese roll pastries and medianoche sandwiches of pork, roast ham, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles pressed into soft and slightly sweet traditional pan Cubano.

Chef Carlos Gaytán will also open a new restaurant and bar at Downtown Disney in 2024, in the space formerly occupied by Catal & Uva Bar. Gaytán was born in Guerrero, Mexico, but made a name for himself in Chicago when his restaurant Mexique earned a Michelin star in 2013, making him the first Mexican-born chef to earn the honor. Paseo will take over the remodeled Catal restaurant while Céntrico will be Gaytán’s outdoor bar and dining concept.