Segerstrom Center celebrates veterans, soldiers and military families with free outdoor concert

Five-piece country rock and pop band Silver Lining will preform this year at Segerstrom Center for the Arts veteran’s month concert in the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza on Nov. 5.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ special veteran’s month concert returns this month to celebrate veterans and their military families.

“We are thrilled to continue the tradition of celebrating National Veterans & Military Families Month this November. There is an inherent bravery in the choice to serve others, and we are honored to celebrate our neighbors that decided to change their lives in service to others,” said Marytza Rubio, vice president of community engagement at the center.

The outdoor concert will take place in the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. with doors opening at 1.

Five-piece band country rock and pop band Silver Lining will headline the concert with classic rock and country favorites. Founded by lead singer Tiffany Churchill, who has a background in community musical theater, and her husband, drummer Lewis Churchill, more than nine years ago, the band is known for exceptional three-part harmonies and creative arrangements. In addition, Will Beecher is on lead guitar, Phil Luna on keyboards and Rudy Lopez on bass. Last year’s event featured pop and soul group Soul3Sixty.

Veterans and military families enjoy an outdoor concert in the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. This year the Segerstrom Center for the Arts continues the veteran’s month concert tradition. (Courtesy of Segerstrom Center for the Arts)

Besides the tunes, the center will provide up to 50 free boxed lunches from George’s Café to veterans and active military members with valid identification. Rubio said it is a way for the center to show gratitude to service men and women, and a gesture she has a personal connection to.

Advertisement

“My grandfather was a WWII veteran, my father is a Vietnam veteran, and most of us have friends, family and colleagues that have first-hand experience with conflict and war. As important as it is to celebrate this brave choice, it is also necessary to recognize the need to build a supportive community for our veterans year-round,” said Rubio. “That means broadening our understanding of what it means to be American and creating opportunities for genuine connection.”

The complimentary boxed lunch from George’s Café will include a full-size wrap, chips, cookie and bottled water. Part of the Patina Restaurant Group, George’s Café will also have sandwiches, salads and snacks for sale. Attendees are welcome to pack their own picnic lunches, but no outside alcohol, glass containers, tables or barbecues are permitted.

Rubio said Segerstrom Center remains dedicated to supporting veterans, soldiers and their families, and while this event is designed to celebrate them, the entire community is invited to join the celebration.

“Over the past seven years of partnering with our communities and providing free public programs on the plaza, our community engagement department has learned that live music and an open dance floor is the best way to remind ourselves — and each other — that the arts give us all a place to connect,” Rubio said.

The veteran’s month concert is free, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP at scfta.org.