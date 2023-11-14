Environmental Nature Center hosts 10th annual Artisan Marketplace

Eco-friendly holiday gifts at 2022’s Artisan Marketplace at the Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach.

Gift-giving has the chance to go green this holiday season as the Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach hosts its 10th annual Artisan Marketplace on Dec. 3.

Hosted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the center’s 5-acre campus, the Artisan Marketplace will feature local vendors handpicked by ENC staff for their eco-friendly products and services.

“Purchasing from locally owned businesses has a positive impact on the economy and supports local communities,” said ENC assistant director Lori Whalen.

More than 50 artisans will be on hand selling an array of handmade, vintage, eco-friendly and sustainable gifts like jewelry, ceramics, candles, soaps and clothing. There will also be food vendors and live music live by the Sweetwater Creek Band.

The Environmental Nature Center is a a nonprofit public benefit corporation, founded in 1972. The campus features 15 California native plant communities as well as a wildlife habitat and walking trails and even includes a nature-based preschool. The center aims to provide impactful experiences by connecting guests with nature and hosts school field trips, a Traveling Naturalist programs, nature camps, service learning programs and professional development programs throughout the year.

In alignment with the ENC’s mission, the center’s policy restricts nonnative plants, seashells, coral and animal parts from the Artisan Marketplace. There will also be minimal plastic at the market, and shoppers are encouraged to bring reusable shopping bags for their purchases.

A collection of vintage holiday gifts at the Environmental Nature Center’s Artisan Marketplace. (Courtesy of the Environmental Nature Center)

Guests are also encouraged to bring reusable plates and utensils for dining with the market’s food vendors and, as an incentive, those who do will receive a raffle ticket to be entered to win a prize. The market will also offer free hot cocoa to kids who bring their own reusable mug.

Entry to the Artisan Marketplace is $2 and will directly benefit the Environmental Nature Center’s environmental education programs.

Whalen said shoppers will feel good about getting gifts for loved ones, while connecting with the great outdoors.

“The Artisan Marketplace gives guests the opportunity to shop for unique gifts while spending time in nature instead of a shopping mall,” said Whalen.

The ENC is located at 1601 E. 16th Street in Newport Beach, and more information about the Artisan Marketplace can be found at encenter.org.