Boat Parade of Lights sets sail in Dana Point

In 1975, Don Hansen, owner of Dana Wharf Sportfishing, started the Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights. In the years since, the parade has grown to include nearly 100 boats. Now in its 49th year, the popular holiday event returns this season.

Presented by the Marina at Dana Point and Dana Point Harbor Partners, the parade will set sail at 6:30 p.m. nightly from Dec. 13 through 15. Boaters will string their vessels in lights and decorations, competing for $10,000 in cash prizes for categories like Best Use of Theme, People’s Choice, Supervisor’s Cup and the Mayor’s Cup.

This year’s theme is Santa’s Seaside Carnival, and attendees can watch the fun along the parade route that begins at the Dana Point Yacht Club and goes through the harbor, passing Baby Beach, the Island Way Bridge, the Marina Park and the Ocean Institute, making each spot a prime viewing space. The Ocean Institute is hosting a holiday party on Dec. 13 and 14, giving attendees exclusive seating to view the boats, festive drinks, holiday treats and activities like cookie decorating, crafts and tide pool touch tanks. Tickets are priced at $25 for adults and $23 for children.

Advertisement

Families that prefer to watch the parade from the water can book a 90-minute boat parade cruise with Dana Wharf Sportfishing. On board, guests will enjoy holiday music, a cash bar and a deck view of the boat parade. Tickets are priced at $46 for adults, $29 for children and $10 for children age 2 and under.

Captain Dave’s is also offering 90-minute holidays cruises, with Mrs. Capt. Dave’s triple-fudge brownies served on board. Tickets are priced at $51.94 for adults, $41.34 for children and $6 for infants.

Foodies might opt to view the parade from one of the harbor’s waterfront restaurants, like Harpoon Henry’s, Turk’s or Chart House. Reservations are recommend for the busy weekend. Parking can be challenging, but this year the Dana Point Harbor Shuttle will offer a park-and-ride service, picking up from the East Island Lot at 24701 Dana Drive and stopping at Mariner’s Village, Wind & Sea and Dana Wharf from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The popular “Merry Kiss Me” arch is part of the the annual holiday light display hosted by Dana Point Harbor Partners. (Courtesy of Dana Point Harbor Partners)

Dana Point Harbor’s Happy Harbor Days, at 34555 Golden Lantern St., is also making the marina merry through Jan. 12. The annual Festival of Lights uses more than 700,000 LED lights and includes installations like the “Merry Kiss Me” arch, a popular photo opportunity beside a giant candy-cane-lined lane.

For Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3, the harbor will celebrate the launch of the Giving Machine, a charitable vending machine that lets locals choose from 30 different donation items ranging in price from $5 to $200. The event will include live music from the Kyler Fisher band, an In-N-Out truck and a visit from Santa. Strolling holiday carolers from WestBeat professional entertainers will spread Christmas cheer throughout the harbor on Dec. 5, 12 and 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. Pets are welcome on Dec. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a Santa Paws event in the Mariner’s Village courtyard. Pets can take a pictures with Santa Claus for a small donation, directly benefiting the Pet Project Foundation.

A full schedule of events can be found at danapointharbor.com.