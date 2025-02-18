Pacific Symphony hosts 10th annual Orange County Lantern Festival

On Feb. 22, it will be 15 days since the Lunar New Year began, marking the Chinese tradition of the Lantern Festival.

Also called Shangyuan Festival and Cap Go Meh, the festival celebrates the first full moon of the lunar calendar, and Pacific Symphony, in collaboration with the South Coast Chinese Cultural Center, will host the 10th annual Orange County Lantern Festival at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa for the occasion.

“We created the Orange County Lantern Festival tradition with Pacific Symphony in 2016 because we know that music can bring people together,” said Yulan Chung, chief executive officer of the South Coast Chinese Cultural Center, in a statement.

Advertisement

Opened in 2005 by the South Coast Chinese Cultural Assn., the South Coast Chinese Cultural Center serves as a permanent campus where the association continues its mission of promoting and preserving Chinese heritage, culture and language, advocating for unity in diversity in America and serving as a central cultural hub for Chinese American communities.

The Lantern Festival gives the South Coast Chinese Cultural Center an opportunity to share its traditions with the local community. The first full moon marks the return of spring, and the renewal represents the reunion of family. The tradition of lighting and appreciating lanterns symbolizes the letting go of the burdens and worries of last year and putting forth one’s best self and intentions for the future.

“Lantern Festival is a celebration of the first full moon in the Lunar calendar, representing the hope, joy and connection to come in the new year,” said Chung. “Attendees will experience Asian American culture displayed through performing arts, such as orchestra, lion dance, folk dance and arts and crafts designed for families with young children.”

The family-friendly event, taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, will also include live demonstrations, booths and food trucks.

The 10th annual Orange County Lantern Festival will feature traditional activities, performances and a dragon dance. (James Giovanni Pan)

In the concert hall lobby, multicultural arts and crafts like calligraphy, paper-lantern making and mini-drum building are scheduled for young guests along with an art exhibition titled “Reunions and Togetherness.” The exhibition will feature 40 visual artists of all ages exemplifying this year’s Lantern Festival theme: coming together in celebration of culture, unity and solidarity.

Inside the concert hall, musical performances will begin at 11 a.m., starting with a lion dance and the Pacific Symphony String Quintet, Chinese Dance Company of Southern California and South Coast Chinese Orchestra/Festival Chorus. At 12:40 p.m., Lạc Hồng Performing Arts Group, Thủy Vân Dance Company, Pacific Symphony Youth Chamber Artists and Festival Chorus will take the stage, followed by Pacific Symphony’s Festival Orchestra, Tawni Nguyen, the Korean American Youth Performing Arts and DooDream Samulnori closing out the program at 2:20 p.m.

“We are honored to partner once again with South Coast Chinese Cultural Center to host our 10th Orange County Lantern Festival,” said Alison Levinson, senior director of arts engagement and inclusion for Pacific Symphony. “It’s a great opportunity for us to come together as a community around the Lantern Festival celebration to showcase hundreds of amazing artists within Orange County in an accessible and welcoming environment.”

Pacific Symphony presents its 10th Lantern Festival, which takes place 15 days after the Lunar New Year. (James Giovanni Pan)

Performances outside on the Julianne & George Argyros plaza will include eight demonstrations of traditional Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese music, dance and fashion happening throughout the day, ending with a dragon dance and lantern parade led by the San Gabriel Valley Chinese Cultural Assn.

Admission is free, but tickets are required. This year, the event is also offering festival passes priced at $50, which provide early entry into the lobby at 10 a.m. and guaranteed general admission seating in the orchestra level for the first segment of the festival. Visit pacificsymphony.org to secure a free admission or purchase festival passes.