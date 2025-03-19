Japanese ramen brand joins South Coast Plaza noodle offerings

When it comes to long noodles, South Coast Plaza is not short on options.

Shoppers in the mood for “noods” can choose from spicy Sichuan-style noodles at Mian Sichuan Gourmet Noodles; the famous garlic noodles at AnQi Bistro; bánh phở, or Vietnamese rice noodles, in flavorful pho broth at Phởholic; handcrafted Sanuki-style udon noodles at Marugame Udon and a variety of noodle choices in rich ”wok-hei” shrimp broth at Le Shrimp Noodle Bar.

On March 24, another big name noodle concept will join the current offerings when Tokyo’s Ramen Nagi opens its first Orange County location on Level 1 of South Coast Plaza’s Crate & Barrel wing.

“This restaurant has been in the works for quite some time,” Stanley Ko, president of Ramen Nagi U.S., said during a preview of the new space on March 14. “We were sidetracked by the pandemic and everything that has been happening in the world and we are so happy to be able to open this restaurant, finally.”

Founded in 2004 by master ramen chef Satoshi Ikuta, Ramen Nagi is among the most recognized ramen concepts in Japan and beyond with 40 locations around the world. Ikuta himself was also on hand for the preview, assembling bowls of ramen and speaking through a translator.

“I am extremely happy to bring Ramen Nagi to Orange County; it’s our sixth store in America,” Ikuta said. “It’s also our 20th year and we are so proud to have worked tirelessly on this menu to bring delicious flavor over the course of 20 years.”

The steaming bowls of ramen with handcrafted noodles are customizable, with diners dictating salt level, broth density, meat choices and extra toppings. The ability to build your own bowl has contributed to Ramen Nagi’s popularity and large fan base.

“Basically you can customize every aspect of your ramen. The point we want to stress is there is no reason you can’t have the most perfect bowl of ramen when you come to our store,” said Ko. “We will take special care to understand what your needs are and make sure we make the ramen to your liking.”

Ramen broth is available in five different varieties: Original King is made with Ramen Nagi’s signature tonkotsu pork broth and served with pork chashu, while the Red King is a blend of garlic, chili oil and cayenne pepper, topped with miso-infused pork.

Black King is a blackened garlic and squid ink broth, dark in color and rich with chashu, minced pork and black sesame; Green King has an Italian flair with fresh basil and olive oil in the tonkotsu broth, garnished with grated Parmesan cheese and chashu.

Lastly, Veggie King is a plant-based broth that incorporates mushroom and cauliflower purée with shiitake mushrooms and spinach. In place of the pork, a disk of shredded potato is fried to make a vegetable “chashu” golden and crispy like a latke.

Diners will also find a selection of appetizers on the menu, like karaage chicken, a Japanese-style fried chicken, and lacy-edged gyoza.

The authenticity extends to the restaurant space with Japanese solid black cedar wood and traditional Japanese noren textile dividers.

“We opened the store exactly as it is in Japan,” Ko said. “We wanted to bring a little bit of Tokyo to South Coast Plaza. We wanted to make it as authentic as possible.”

The 1,250 square-foot space seats 70, with bar seating, tables and communal dining.

A bowl of “O.C. Shrimp King” ramen at Ramen Nagi at South Coast Plaza, a special offered exclusively in Costa Mesa for opening week. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Besides the five classic flavors, most Ramen Nagi locations offer Limited King, a special flavored ramen available for a limited time. In honor of the Orange County opening, Ikuta is featuring the O.C. Shrimp King flavor at the Costa Mesa store during opening week. Unique from Ikuta’s traditional shrimp ramen, the O.C. version uses garlic shrimp and fried kale with a drizzle of sriracha.

“It’s one that, once you start sipping, you can’t stop,” said Ikuta.

While Ko knows shoppers have many choices when it comes to noodles, he hopes locals will be open to trying the Ramen Nagi experience.

“This is a labor of love for chef and myself,” said Ko. “Warmth and hospitality is No. 1.”

Ramen Nagi opens to the public at South Coast Plaza on March 24 . Hours are Monday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.