American Ballet Theatre’s ‘The Winter’s Tale’ premieres at Segerstrom in April

“The Winter’s Tale” is regarded as one of William Shakespeare’s great romances but it was originally categorized as a comedy. While there is humor and romance, tragedy and drama are also present. The play is sometimes called complex, but when renowned choreographer Christopher Wheeldon decided to adapt the story for ballet, he understood it would work for dance.

This spring, local audiences can experience the adaptation themselves as Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents the American Ballet Theatre’s premiere of “The Winter’s Tale” in Costa Mesa, April 3 through 6.

Clinton Luckett, associate artistic director, is also a ballet master and former dancer at American Ballet Theatre. He understands the way the genre-defying play lends itself to dance profoundly.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents the American Ballet Theatre premiere of “The Winter’s Tale,” based on the play by William Shakespeare. (Tristram Kenton)

“The strength of dance is in conveying emotion and the emotions of course are very, very strong and really drive the whole story, particularly the emotion of jealousy for Leontes, the main character,” said Luckett.

Luckett also points out that Tony Award-winning Wheeldon, who has choreographed other modern American Ballet Theatre classics such as “Like Water for Chocolate,” is joining a great tradition in ballet by taking on Shakespeare.

“ ‘Rome & Juliet’ is one of the most famous ballets and ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ was interpreted by both George Balanchine and Frederick Ashton, the two greatest choreographers of the 20th century,” Luckett said.

“The Winter’s Tale” was met with praise when it was originally co-produced by the Royal Ballet and the National Ballet of Canada in 2014. It went on to the National Ballet of Canada at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto, the Kennedy Center and the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. This summer the show will make its way to the Metropolitan Opera House.

With music by Joby Talbot, set and costumes by Bob Crowley, “The Winter’s Tale” tells the audience a dramatic story between the kingdoms of Sicily and Bohemia over three acts that begin with a mad king followed by a marriage destroyed by consuming jealousy, a lost royal child, a journey on a stormy sea and a grand wedding. The sets match the drama in this harrowing display, particularly a breathtaking tree in the second act.

“The famous tree is a signature of the production” said Luckett. “It is a magical design and it really captures something in the imagination of the story.”

The American Ballet Theatre premiere of “The Winter’s Tale” in Costa Mesa uses silk effects. (Tristram Kenton)

Additionally, Basil Twist, who has earned a reputation as a visionary in puppetry, has designed silk effects used in the show, a wondrous way to represent a tumultuous ocean.

“There are some scenic effects where dancers manipulate silk to effect the waves of water in the crash of a ship at sea,” Luckett said.

While the visuals appear simple and effortless, Luckett said modern set designs can be quiet sophisticated. Complex elements must work synchronistically and dancers are often tasked with manipulating pieces along with performing, but the reward comes when the audience is moved by what they’re witnessing.

“I think this is Christopher Wheeldon’s most acclaimed production and it is visually, incredibly rich, powerful and moving,” said Luckett. “You will absolutely feel the emotions Shakespeare conveys in the story of “The Winter’s Tale” [while] watching this production.”

Tickets for American Ballet Theatre’s “The Winter’s Tale” at Segerstrom Center for the Arts start at $44.07. Visit scfta.org for more information.