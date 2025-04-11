Hilberts honored with legacy bronze bust unveiled at the art musuem that carries their name

Hilbert Museum co-founder Mark Hilbert playfully puts his hat on the bronze sculpture of his likeness. The bust, which includes his late wife and museum co-founder Janet Hilbert, is in the lobby of the museum’s North Building.

The shared legacy of Mark Hilbert and his late wife, Janet, is now officially set in bronze. The likeness of the longtime Newport Beach residents and founders of the Hilbert Museum of California Art at Chapman University in Orange is captured in a bronze bust created by sculptor Juan Rosillo to preside over the 22,000-square-foot space housing the 5,000 piece Hilbert Collection.

The bust was unveiled by Chapman University President Daniele C. Struppa and Mark Hilbert this week during a ceremony and lunch with Chapman leadership, museum donors, staff, family and friends.

With Janet, who passed away in December, Mark established the museum in 2016 through a gift of artwork and funds to Chapman. Last year, the museum reopened after undergoing a three-year expansion project that tripled the museum’s footprint.

“It was always our vision to be able to show more of our Hilbert Collection to the public and create more lifelong fans of California art,” Mark said in a statement. “We’re grateful to Chapman University for giving us this platform, and for helping make our dream come true. With this latest unveiling at the Hilbert Museum, Janet and I can remain here in spirit indefinitely to meet the next generation of California narrative artists, scene painters and other visionaries committed to capturing the wonders of the Golden State. My only regret is that my beloved Jan is not here to see and enjoy this.”

In addition to housing what is considered to be one of the largest troves of California narrative art, the Hilbert Museum also features private collections of Disney and other animation art, works by American illustrators, Native American arts and American design.

The Hilbert legacy bronze is set in the lobby of the museum’s North Building.