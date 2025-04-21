Brother of ‘Real Housewives’ alum fatally shot by Newport Beach police

Yellow police tape hangs from a tree near where police fatally shot Geoffrey Stirling, brother of Lydia McLaughlin, during a traffic stop on Coast Highway, east of Superior Avenue Thursday evening.

The 45-year-old motorcyclist fatally shot by Newport Beach police in a traffic stop last week was the brother of “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Lydia McLaughlin.

McLaughlin confirmed she is mourning her brother, Geoffrey Stirling.

“My family has experienced an unimaginable loss. My brother, Geoff, was tragically taken and our hearts are shattered,” McLaughlin via Instagram Sunday.

McLaughlin shared that it is a tough time for her family. Her mother, Judy Stirling, had died of breast cancer about six months prior.

Lydia McLaughlin attends the Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo Gala on August 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Greg Doherty / Getty Images for Franz Skincare)

Stirling was an actor and model. His father, Scott Stirling, is the President and CEO Newfoundland Broadcasting Company Ltd.

Police and the California Department of Justice are investigating the fatal shooting and confrontation between Stirling and Newport Beach Police Department officers during the traffic stop around 9:15 p.m. Thursday on Pacific Coast Highway, west of Superior Avenue. Newport Beach police said he allegedly became “uncooperative” before an officer opened fire.

Stirling received treatment from officers before he was taken to nearby Hoag Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries. He was later identified by the California Department of Justice and Orange County Coroner’s officials.

In an update shared on Social media Friday evening, police said Stirling assaulted the officer who pulled him over and managed to take a taser from their belt. The motorcyclist tried to use the less-lethal weapon before police shot him, according to NBPD.

“An active and ongoing investigation is underway. Further details will be released as they become available,’’ police said.

State Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta’s office on Friday announced the state DOJ’s police shooting investigation team will independently review the incident, per the terms of a state law passed in the wake of the 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. California Government Code states that it applies to “an officer-involved shooting resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian.”

A resident who declined to be named due to privacy concerns said she had just gotten home from dinner at the Winery and was in her second-floor bedroom when she heard what sounded like gunfire.

“All of a sudden they had the helicopters go in and they had the police sirens, then there was probably five shots, bop bop bop bop bop,” she said.

She was among about seven members of the surrounding community who were walking their dogs or watching their children play at Channel Park, just south of where the shooting happened. They reported Friday having been unaware of the what had taken place the night before.

Another recalled the sound of helicopters in the air until well into the evening. “It was after the airport was supposed to be closed,” said the resident, who also declined to be named. “So I kind of knew something was up and went and locked all my doors and windows.”

No officers were hurt during the traffic stop and shooting.

A law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022 classifies body cam recordings as public information. In the event of a fatal police shooting, that footage must be released to the public within 45 days.

Anyone who has information related to the fatal shooting is asked to call (916) 210-2871.

Online court records show Stirling had been charged with a felony arson that allegedly happened on March 21. He was due to appear for an arraignment hearing on Monday.

- Carol Cormaci also contributed to this report.