Motorcyclist fatally shot by Newport Beach police

An investigation is underway after the fatal shooting of a motorcyclist who died after a confrontation with Newport Beach Police Department officers during a traffic stop. The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. on April 17 on Pacific Coast Highway, between Superior Avenue and Hoag Hospital.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. Thursday on Pacific Coast Highway, between Superior Avenue and Hoag Hospital, just south of Balboa Avenue, according to ABC7. During the stop, the motorcycle rider, who was the sole occupant of the motorcycle, became uncooperative, Newport Beach Police, Department spokeswoman Heather Rangle told City News Service.

The motorcyclist was taken to Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, where he was pronounced dead, CBS 2 reported. No officers were injured during the shooting.

“An active and ongoing investigation is underway. Further details will be released as they become available,’’ Rangle said.

It was not immediately known if the suspect was armed.