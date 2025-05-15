Over $8.4 million in weed, 643 pounds of mushrooms seized in Orange County

A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession for sale of a controlled substance and possession for sale of marijuana during an operation earlier this month in Westminster.

More than $8.4 million in illegal marijuana, plus 643 pounds of psychedelic mushrooms, were seized at an unlicensed cannabis delivery service that led to an Orange County man’s arrest, authorities announced Thursday.

Kung Chau, 49, of Westminster, was arrested May 2 on suspicion of possession for sale of a controlled substance and possession for sale of marijuana, authorities said. Chau was booked at the Orange County Jail.

The operation to take down the service was led by the California Department of Cannabis Control, a state agency, and the Westminster Police Department.

Authorities seized 351 pounds of cannabis concentrate, 1,505 pounds of illegal cannabis flower 3,891 pounds of illegal vape cartridges, 600 pounds of illegal cannabis edibles.

The psilocybin mushrooms discovered were estimated at $44,000.

“This sizeable enforcement action underscores Westminster PD’s commitment to keeping the public safe, as it addresses the vital need to protect communities from unlicensed cannabis operators who may also be distributing unregulated and untested substances like hallucinogenic mushrooms,” Chief Darin Lenyi of Westminster Police Department said in a statement.

The investigation is still ongoing, authorities said.