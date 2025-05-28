OC Parks welcomes visitors to Old Orange County Courthouse for a day of art and music

The historic Old Orange County Courthouse in Santa Ana on Saturday will host “Spring into Summer,” a new community event.

The Old Orange County Courthouse in Santa Ana is one of the county’s most iconic historic landmarks. Dedicated in 1901, the restored 30,000-square foot building is no longer an active courthouse, but it does still serve the community by offering interpretive programs, art shows and performing civil marriage ceremonies.

This weekend, OC Parks invites the public to make special memories at the Old Courthouse. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., OC Parks will host “Spring into Summer,” a new music and art event suitable for all ages, with the chance to learn about all of OC Park’s upcoming summer events and programs.

“Spring into Summer welcomes all to enjoy an afternoon of fun and entertainment,” said County Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento in a news release. “I am excited to invite the community to join this celebration that will include live music, art and history.”

Advertisement

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the courthouse lawn for live music performances from The Como la Flor Band: A Tribute to Selena, fronted by Tina Aldana who replicates the look, sound and moves of the famous Tejano Queen, and passionate Latin orchestra, Yari Moré Latin Band.

Craft workshops, sketch drawing demonstrations and a paleontology booth are planned, along with a special exhibit at the Third Floor Gallery titled, “Backyard Kingdom: Orange County’s Natural World.”

Families can explore Orange County’s diverse ecosystems and maybe even get inspired to explore the outdoors with OC Parks, which currently manages nearly 60,000 acres of parks, historical and coastal facilities and open space.

Alonso De La Torre and Viridiana Tapia pose for a photo after marrying at the Old Orange County Courthouse in Santa Ana. The courthouse still performs civil marriage ceremonies. (Scott Smeltzer/Daily Pilot )

Historically, the courthouse has stood as a witness to local government proceedings that shaped early Orange County. The original building was established on land the county bought from the founder of Santa Ana, William Spurgeon; its first use was as a jail.

In 1900, the Orange County Board of Supervisors commissioned Los Angeles architect Charles Strange to design the courthouse we see today. Several important cases were heard in its courtroom over the years.

After the county’s courthouse operations moved to new digs, the old building underwent a multi-phased restoration project that began in 1983. It was reopened to the public as a museum and historic landmark in 1992.

Since that transformation, the beautiful wood courtroom has served as a backdrop to Hollywood films like “Catch Me if You Can,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks, and “Legally Blonde,” starring Reese Witherspoon.

OC Parks offers free tours of the Old Orange County Courthouse Monday through Friday by appointment from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the Old Courthouse Museum is always free. Free parking will be offered on Saturday.

“Free admission and parking allow residents from near and far to attend, become more familiar with the many summer programs offered by OC Parks, and will also highlight Orange County’s Historic Courthouse,” said Sarmiento.

“Spring Into Summer” will take place at the Old Orange County Courthouse at 211 W. Santa Ana Blvd. in Santa Ana on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free. Free parking is available at P8/Transit Tower parking structure at 301 W. 5th St., Santa Ana.