Remembrance ceremonies and other events honor Memorial Day in Orange County

A Boy Scout from Troop 711 of Orange County, plants a U.S. flag for the 69th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Harbor Lawn-Mt.Olive Memorial Park in Costa Mesa on May 29, 2023.

With the upcoming Memorial Day holiday and the warm weather we have been enjoying, you may have plans to grill and chill this weekend. Keep in mind though, there is more to Memorial Day than a three-day weekend. Orange County has several ways to pay respect to those who have given their lives while serving in the military.

Originally called “Decoration Day” meant to honor Union soldiers after the Civil War, the last Monday in May became a federal holiday known as “Memorial Day” in 1971.

You can honor the fallen and their sacrifice by attending one of these remembrance ceremonies and spending time with loved ones a these family-friendly events.

More than 2,900 American Flags are displayed during a 9/11 Commemoration at the Richard Nixion Presidential Library and Museum. (Scott Smeltzer/Daily Pilot )

The Nixon Presidential Library and Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Blvd, Yorba Linda

As a Blue Star Museum, the Nixon Presidential Library and Museum offers free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families, including the National Guard and Reserve. The partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and participating museums across America, runs through Labor Day, Sept. 1 2025 — and there is no better time to visit the campus that is home to Nixon’s birthplace. The museum also houses the Nixon presidential materials, Nixon White House tapes, Nixon pre- and post-presidential materials and helicopter. Current exhibitions include “The Ancient World: Unlocking the Middle East” as well as 70 new family-friendly exhibits with more than 300 original artifacts. To plan your visit, visit nixonlibrary.gov.

Mission San Juan Capistrano with a U.S. flag and California poppies. (Courtesy of Mission San Juan Capistrano)

Field of Honor, Mission San Juan Capistrano

26801 Old Mission Rd, San Juan Capistrano

May 20-May 26

Mission San Juan Capistrano continues its partnership with Homefront America, hosting the 2025 Field of Honor during Memorial Day weekend. Beginning May 20, more than 400 American Flags are planted in the ground to honor military, veterans and first responders, including K-9 and equestrian heroes. Although the mission is typically closed on Monday, it will be open on Memorial Day, May 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of the program. Active duty, veterans, first responders and Mission Preservation Society members will receive free admission to the mission throughout the exhibit, too. People who wish to sponsor a flag can visit homefrontamerica.org. For information on Mission San Juan Capistrano’s Field of Honor go to missionsjc.com.

Raise a glass to our armed forces by celebrating Memorial Day at the Newport Beach Wine Festival. (Courtesy of Balboa Bay Resort)

Newport Beach Wine Festival, Balboa Bay Club

1221 West Coast Hwy, Newport Beach

May 23-25

Raise a glass in remembrance at the 20th Annual Newport Beach Wine Festival at Balboa Bay Resort. The 3-day ticketed event kicks off on the evening of May 23 with an exclusive 4-course dinner and reception hosted by Jean Charles Boisset and Balboa Bay Resort’s executive chef, Prabeen Prathapan. On May 24 from 1 to 5 p.m., guests can indulge in the famed Grand Tasting with wine and spirits poured by some of the resort’s favorite vendors such as Veuve Clicquot, WhistlePig and Empress Gin alongside bites from Cucina Enoteca, Gus’s Fried Chicken and more. The event concludes on May 25 with an extravagant Veuve Clicquot Champagne Brunch with a carving station, an omelet station, two complimentary glasses of Veuve Clicquot and live music while champagne flows. For tickets visit balboabayresort.com.

The iceberg inflatable in the lagoon of the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina. (Susan Hoffman)

Memorial Day Weekend at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort

131 Back Bay Dr, Newport Beach

May 23-25

Newport Dunes Waterfront resort splashes into the start of summer this Memorial Day weekend with fun, family-friendly activities in Newport Beach. The the Inflatable Aquatic Park will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. with over 20 oversized floating inflatables, including slides, bouncers and monkey bars. Free live music concerts will take place at the bayfront Horseshoe event venue along with food trucks (2–7 p.m.) and a full bar (2–8 p.m.) nightly. For Aquatic Park reservations or to reserve Duffy boats, kayaks and any of the other available water sport equipment, visit newportdunes.com.

A strawberry cake-cutting ceremony has been a tradition at the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival since 1958. (Dave Smithson)

Garden Grove Strawberry Festival

12762 Main St, Garden Grove

May 23-May 26

Spend Memorial weekend enjoying all the strawberry shortcake you can eat at the 65th Annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival. The event begins on May 23 at 6 p.m. with the iconic strawberry shortcake cutting ceremony; a tradition at the festival since 1958. The festival also includes a parade on May 24 as well as live music, carnival rides, games and contests. Admission is free to this sweet family-friendly event. Visit strawberryfestival.org for a detailed schedule of events.

Enjoy poolside barbecue at Hilton Irvine’s Memorial weekend BBQ Party. (Courtesy of Hilton Irvine )

Hilton Irvine’s Memorial Weekend BBQ Party

18800 MacArthur Blvd, Irvine

May 24, 1p.m. to 4p.m.

In honor of Memorial Day weekend and National BBQ Month, Hilton Irvine is throwing a Memorial Weekend BBQ Party. Enjoy Angus burgers, herb-marinated chicken, sizzling hot dogs and garden burgers, plus a full toppings bar to customize your plate. Food will be served poolside with fire pits, DJ and games for the whole family. Tickets are available at resortpass.com.

Capt. Jason Sherman of the Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach speaks during a Veterans Day ceremony at Pier Plaza in Huntington Beach. (File Photo)

Memorial Day Ceremony, Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach

800 Seal Beach Boulevard, Seal Beach

May 26, 11:00 a.m.

This free, annual ceremony will take place on the United States National Submarine Memorial West, located at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach. The observance will include speeches from local leaders and the unique “tolling the boats” ceremony, which honors each of the 52 U.S. submarines lost during World War II with a bell tolled.

Field of Honor, Castaways Park

700 Dover Dr, Newport Beach

May 26, 12:00 p.m.

A display of 1,776 American flags will be placed in Castaways Park for the Exchange Club of Newport Harbor’s Field of Honor. Ribbons on the flags will also honor military service members, both living and deceased, active and inactive, as well as police, firefighters, and other first responders. Retired U.S. Army and U.S. Navy Captain Nick Saifa will serve as the ceremony’s keynote speaker, reflecting on his 24-year military career. While the ceremony takes place on May 26, the Field of Honor is on view throughout the weekend.

Veteran Bill Moodie and his wife Helen visit the Exchange Club of Newport Harbor’s 13th annual Field of Honor at Castaways Park in Newport Beach. (Don Leach/Staff Photographer)

Memorial Day Flag Raising Ceremony

Veterans Park ,17635 Los Alamos St, Fountain Valley

May 26, 10 a.m.

This Memorial Day, the City of Fountain Valley and West Orange County Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post & Auxiliary 9557 present a flag-raising ceremony at Fountain Valley’s Veterans Park. A tradition used to show respect for the flag, the ceremony will honor all U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces.

Memorial Day Ceremony, Pier Plaza and Amphitheater

401 CA-1, Huntington Beach

May 26, 11 a.m.

The American Legion Post 133 and the City of Huntington Beach have partnered to present a Memorial Day ceremony at Pier Plaza. Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dr. Jim Ghormley will serve as master of ceremonies for the free event, which will include a rifle salute, TAPS and more in remembrance of fallen heroes.

City of Mission Viejo Memorial Day

200 Civic Center, Mission Viejo

May 26, 8:30 a.m.

Visit Mission Viejo City Hall in the Kershaw Garden for a Memorial Day ceremony that will include guest speakers, a color guard, bagpiper, rifle salute, a live vocal performance and TAPS. Coffee and refreshments will also be served at the free event.

Guests stand and salute for the posting of colors at the Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Harbor Lawn-Mt.Olive Memorial Park in Costa Mesa in 2023. (James Carbone)

68th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony, Harbor Lawn-Mt. Olive Memorial park

625 Gisler Ave, Costa Mesa

May 30, 11 a.m.

The Freedom Committee of Orange County (FCOC) veterans present the 68th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony on May 30, complete with a military fly-over, military band, inspiring speeches and lunch for all who attend. Additionally, the free event will include a wreath-laying ceremony, recognizing the six-Armed Forces services, WW I, WWII, Pearl Harbor Survivors, “Never Again,” Korean War, Vietnam War, Iraq and Afghanistan Wars and POW.