San Clemente looks to form Olympic committees ahead of being a host city

A surfer does a slashing turn on a wave at Lower Trestles near San Clemente in 2024.

With the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games three years away, San Clemente is starting to plan for its role as a host city with surf competitions set to take place at Lower Trestles.

San Clemente City Council Tuesday discussed the merits of forming a local Olympic committee to work on logistics, economic opportunity and host city duties ahead of the games.

San Clemente is one of two Olympic host cities in Orange County with Anaheim as the other, thanks to indoor volleyball coming to the Honda Center.

An April 15 Olympics news release praised the selection of Lower Trestles for surfing.

“The venue is synonymous with surfing culture, playing host to numerous World Surf League competitions and earning a mention in the Beach Boys’ 1963 hit ‘Surfin’ U.S.A.,’” it read.

Ahead of surfing competitions, Olympic committee duties outlined in a San Clemente staff report included coordinating logistics with the Orange County Transportation Authority, Metrolink, LA28, law enforcement and other agencies.

Members would also work with the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce, local businesses and the media to expand economic opportunities that come with being a host city.

Helping to organize Olympic watch parties and medal ceremonies as the games commence rounded out the list of future responsibilities.

With San Clemente’s world-renowned surf at Lower Trestles set to be showcased on such a grand stage, the City Council wrestled with the decision of forming one Olympic committee or several subcommittees, as everyone on the dais displayed enthusiasm about being a host city.

Councilmember Victor Cabral favored creating just one ad hoc committee with two of his council colleagues appointed to it, which would streamline its activities outside of the state’s open meeting laws.

“All of us will be involved in some way or another,” he said. “Just having one committee is the right approach. The question for me is, who’s on that committee?”

Councilmember Mark Enmeier supported forming three subcommittees so that everyone interested would have a meaningful chance to participate.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said. “I would hate for any one of us to be sidelined with this process.”

Mayor Steve Knoblock wanted to appoint Cabral to a single Olympic committee alongside a permanent seat for the city’s mayor, a position electorally up for a two-year term next year, until the games conclude.

Even though Cabral supported forming one committee, he appeared hesitant to accept Knoblock’s appointment with three other colleagues on the dais looking on.

Knoblock argued that a majority of the council are ultimately going to vote on Olympic-related initiatives that arise from a committee.

“There’s just too many things [for] two council members [to] handle,” Councilmember Zhen Wu said. “Some of you will run a campaign next year.”

“That’s the nice thing about having two people on every subcommittee,” Enmeier echoed in agreement. “If one can’t make it [to a meeting], then there is a second person there to fill that spot.”

Councilmember Rick Loeffler has past experience with the Olympics. When Los Angeles last hosted the games in 1984, he received a medal for working security and surveillance.

Cabral moved to appoint the mayor and Loeffler, given his credentials, to a single committee, but his colleague’s deference defined the dynamics of the evening’s discussion.

Loeffler wanted to postpone a vote to a future council meeting until after council members have had a chance to converse with staff on how best to move forward, which they unanimously agreed to do.

“This city is going to have an opportunity to shine,” Knoblock reassured. “We’re all going to have an opportunity to shine.”