Fire erupts near homes in Orange County, triggering evacuations

Smoke from the Airport fire burning in Trabuco Canyon is seen from an ALERTCalifornia fire camera on Santiago Peak in Orange County on Sept. 9, 2024.

A fire that broke out in Orange County Monday afternoon quickly grew to nearly 300 acres within an hour and prompted evacuations.

The blaze, dubbed the Airport fire, started about 1:30 p.m. along the 32200 block of Trabuco Creek Road near a remote-controlled airplane airport in Trabuco Canyon. By 2 p.m., it had burned at least 7 acres but grew to 292 acres by 3 p.m., according to fire officials.

“Firefighters are attacking the fire from the ground and the air,” the Orange County Fire Authority wrote in a post on X. “This includes engine strike teams, handcrews, dozers, helicopters, and fixed wing aircraft.”

The Orange County Sheriff Department encouraged residents living along Rose Canyon Road, Trabuco Creek Road, Trabuco Canyon Road, Trabuco Oaks Drive, Joplin Loop and Cook’s Corner to evacuate. Homes on Meander Lane in Trabuco Canyon are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Officials have not determined the cause of the fire.

The fire started amid an extended heat wave that has scorched Southern California for days. Temperatures in the Orange County canyon community reached triple digits Monday afternoon and an excessive heat warning was in place through Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.